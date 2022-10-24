All aTwitter: 24 October 2022 - the 2nd Victory Monday edition of the season

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Winning is fun pic.twitter.com/7CSKMUYQUh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
October 23, 2022
Two in a row. #GBvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/JFxA9VoA63— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
What a game. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/E1n46uKP2t— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 24, 2022
AWWWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/oH2MWdLkXp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
We have it.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
Now let's take it. @MDLottery | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/w3tTWZjlUx
#NationalTightEndsDay jersey swap from these two pic.twitter.com/058j2iwR5q— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
The win was sweet.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
Doing it in front of our legends makes it even sweeter.
Shout out to Darryl Grant, Monte Coleman, Clarence Vaughn and all our alumni for showing up and showing out. pic.twitter.com/91zO7DSzRQ
LIVE: Our halftime 5-time world champions recognition | TV: FOX https://t.co/knqRvZmKP5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
Here’s the end of the video of Tanya Snyder, which includes her “Hail to the Redskins” (:20). https://t.co/XpIqKP9z3T pic.twitter.com/H5tSIWht6V— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 23, 2022
.@sip_662 paying tribute to the legend @darrellgreen28 pic.twitter.com/pTbHromLHi— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
.@AntonioGibson14 with the wheels— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
#GBvsWAS pic.twitter.com/2NCjqveM3J
Subtle but nice piece of ball security by Antonio Gibson here on his best run of Week 7. He hasn't you-know-what-ed yet this year pic.twitter.com/jvFKPRRDaI— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 24, 2022
9 out of 10 dentists recommend flossing after scoring— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
FOX | @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/BlPHdffc9S
THAT'S A FIRST DOWN— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
#GBvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/S9BExPz2PN
It is spooky szn after all— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
#GBvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/gJHElJxRn1
AYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY @TheTerry_25 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/sagRWAulgT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
Terry and Taylor post TD, via the team.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 24, 2022
“THAT’S THE BALL BOY!” pic.twitter.com/DEX7sbtrh3
Terry McLaurin and Taylor Heinicke had a long embrace in the locker room just before McLaurin came out to talk to media. He said it was about the trust he and Heinicke have in one another to be able to connect on those big plays.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2022
“That’s all I’ve ever wanted as a receiver.”
Listen to the joy, conviction, and accountability of #Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin immediately after defeating the Packers!— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) October 23, 2022
…His description of the touchdown versus man coverage against Jaire Alexander… @TheTerry_25 | @Commanders | @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/TtIW7QOCZp
Watching back that Heinicke performance was something else. The first 15 throws were atrocious. Could have been picked 4 or 5 more times on top of the pick-6. But he found a checkdown to Rogers on his 19th throw and everything suddenly clicked. He was excellent after that— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 24, 2022
Next 3 throws after that checkdown to Rogers - Dime TD to McLaurin, step up to avoid pressure and find Rogers to convert 3rd & 2, Hit Samuel over middle to convert on 3rd & 11. Clearly feeling it at that point— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 24, 2022
Heinicke said he doesn’t care about doubters. “I care about people who believe in me. I want to prove them right.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 23, 2022
Ahead of Taylor Heinicke’s 2022 debut, Chase Young grabbed this September post off of Taylor’s IG to repost on his own story pic.twitter.com/u8nOaHM6ex— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 23, 2022
In case you didn’t believe me, here’s my photo of Taylor Heinicke completing a key fourth-quarter pass to Terry McLaurin … with his eyes closed. https://t.co/8jOAa9AoLj pic.twitter.com/MdnwAo24Kc— Homer McFanboy (@HomerMcFanboy) October 24, 2022
It’s Heinicke’s world. We’re just living in it pic.twitter.com/RpN57Tdt16— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 23, 2022
The Commanders topped 150 rushing yards for the first time this season (they had 166). They're now 7-1 in games with 150+ rush yards since the start of 2020.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 24, 2022
Aaron Rodgers said Washington's defense "didn't have to do a whole lot" against the Packers. "It was all two-highs, some match, occasional drop down safety, but they didn't really do a whole lot."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2022
When asked about WAS's lack of blitzing: "I think you know what it tells you."
Redskins vs. Packers. Week 11, 2016— Washington Window (@WasWindow) October 23, 2022
(Cousins, Jackson, Garcon, Reed, Crowder) pic.twitter.com/10wyi2MXR1
Details matter. Can’t keep making these mistakes. https://t.co/GYg4KtXdcU— John Keim (@john_keim) October 24, 2022
This is what I’m talking about, left pic is JKC’s 80’s seat cushion, right pic is a cardboard do better @Commanders pic.twitter.com/CYVkNGffjk— CommanderzMama (@skinzmama) October 23, 2022
This is exactly why highly-rated quarterbacks should consider refusing to sign with the team that drafts them, if that team has bad players, coaches, owner. A horrible outcome in that first stop can completely derail or indefinitely delay a potentially promising career. https://t.co/0hfwrvAoEj— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 23, 2022
From a team spokesperson: "They should not have been asked to take down the signs. (Bags over heads are not allowed as it’s a safety issue.)"https://t.co/66JPhyfiDP— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 24, 2022
Commanders fans chanting "Sell the team" #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 23, 2022
This was right after they booed Tanya Snyder who was on a breast cancer awareness video on the jumbotron.
"Likely per orders from upstairs, the stadium staff made its way around to all of the sign-equipped fans and asked them to put it away. Anything that said “sell the team” was not allowed." https://t.co/J9mf0AKgSx— Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) October 24, 2022
Goodnight, Pittsburgh.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 24, 2022
pic.twitter.com/P3C3LIORZw
Tua just did this and I almost lost it.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 24, 2022
You're allowed to slide. pic.twitter.com/JYTc1ME1U3
NFC East 16-3 against the rest of the league. No other division comes close.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 24, 2022
The BEast is back. pic.twitter.com/Nxpw5yhtIz
CUTE ALERT— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 23, 2022
Love this after the game, @charleslenojr72 and his daughters sharing a moment together on the field. pic.twitter.com/jhChSBQP9A
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...