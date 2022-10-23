Ron Rivera Presser: “You can win pretty, you can win ugly, if you’re going to win ugly who cares”

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media after the win https://t.co/piB42VOM68— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
Team win:
Rivera at the podium. Said it was a complete team effort to pull out a win— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 23, 2022
Winning ugly or winning pretty:
Commanders Head Coach “You can win ugly or win pretty. This one was everything.” @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/NwzuG0jM0p— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 23, 2022
Rivera: “if you can win ugly who cares… the thing about this one is that it was all three phases.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 23, 2022
Pass rush:
Ron Rivera says the pass rush has been a big reason for the Commanders' improvement on defense pic.twitter.com/TL2G0Bb2s8— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 23, 2022
Christian Holmes:
Postgame praise from Ron Rivera for Christian Holmes's work as a special teams gunner. Involved in the muffed punts recovered in consecutive games.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 23, 2022
Overturned fumble-6:
Ron Rivera knew right away Heinicke's fumble-six wasn't going to stand pic.twitter.com/xdJMGwIgyd— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 23, 2022
Chase Young:
Ron Rivera on Chase Young's meeting with Dr. Andrews— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 23, 2022
"Everything was pretty good. He did a workout, for the most part we will get the update on Wednesday on what we are going to do for sure. But, it was all positive."
Rivera said Chase Young did a workout they they’re sending to the doctors. He said they’ll get an update Wednesday about the next step.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 23, 2022
Young met with Dr. James Andrews before Sunday’s game. The edge rusher could be activated off PUP this coming week, but Rivera wouldn’t commit to that just yet.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 23, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke meets with the media after the win https://t.co/VMz4SU0pvS— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
Win over the Packers:
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke grew up a Packers fan with his Dad. His father passed away in 2011. This is what Sunday's win over Green Bay meant to Heinicke. @wusa9 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 23, 2022
"He's [Dad] up there right now drinking a beer and having a good time. I know he's proud of me." pic.twitter.com/48Vvfv0Ahs
Taylor Heinicke on getting a win over the Packers pic.twitter.com/zxWmtreBXk— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 23, 2022
Aaron Rodgers:
Taylor Heinicke, asked what Aaron Rodgers said to him after the game: “I honestly don’t remember. … I’m still a little starstruck when I see those guys.” pic.twitter.com/fzpwZ1qKNY— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 23, 2022
Doubters:
Heinicke said he doesn’t care about doubters. “I care about people who believe in me. I want to prove them right.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 23, 2022
Taylor Heinicke: “I want to prove the people who believe in me right more than i want to prove the doubters wrong. I could care less what they think.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2022
Terry McLaurin:
Heinicke said when he sees McLaurin 1 on 1 “you pay that guy a lot of money … give him a chance.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 23, 2022
Touchdown to Terry:
Taylor Heinicke recaps his dime of a TD throw to Terry McLaurin with @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/M9rBakzAzt— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 23, 2022
Dad:
"He's up there drinking a beer and enjoying the show."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 23, 2022
Taylor Heinicke grew up watching the Packers with his dad. Today, he secure a W against his childhood team pic.twitter.com/rmMxL59vXq
Terry McLaurin
LIVE: WR Terry McLaurin with the media after the win https://t.co/WvF0NeBnYh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
3rd down catch:
Terry McLaurin on that last third down catch : “I want those moments… I don’t think it just happens… have to put in the work.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 23, 2022
Terry McLaurin on his clutch last catch: “You know who’s on the other side of the field.” Because McLaurin came down with it, Washington could drain more clock — and they ended up needing every second of it to beat Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/N6KoGM5IP1— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 23, 2022
McLaurin said it’s extremely humbling that the team trusts him to make big plays like that fourth quarter third down catch— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 23, 2022
McLaurin relishes being the guy to go to in those situations. He said guys were coming up to him and saying “17, we need one; you’re the guy to make the play.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 23, 2022
Touchdown:
Terry McLaurin on his touchdown pic.twitter.com/FGuWzNl5mq— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 23, 2022
Terry McLaurin said he told Taylor Heinicke that the long TD down the right sideline against Jaire Alexander was “our best rep that we’ve had since we’ve been together.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 23, 2022
Terry McLaurin on his touchdown “Taylor walked it to me. Probably our best rep we’ve had since we’ve been together.” @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/pUIVE4ytXB— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 23, 2022
Turning it around:
Terry McLaurin: “I think some signs of a team turning it around is some of what we showed today.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Terry McLaurin calls Taylor Heinicke vibe "free-spirited" and says the QB "plays like it's his last game every single time." The team feeds off that energy.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 23, 2022
Terry McLaurin and Taylor Heinicke had a long embrace in the locker room just before McLaurin came out to talk to media. He said it was about the trust he and Heinicke have in one another to be able to connect on those big plays.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2022
“That’s all I’ve ever wanted as a receiver.”
Hungry dogs:
Terry McLaurin, with the one-liner of the year:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2022
"Sometimes they say, “You gotta let dogs be dogs.’ I think we got a lot of dogs on our sideline and we’re just trying to get them all fed.”
Stay ready:
He hasn't gotten the ball a lot this season, but Terry stays ready pic.twitter.com/1iHbw8PSSt— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 23, 2022
Winning’s fun:
Winning is fun pic.twitter.com/7CSKMUYQUh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022
Curtis Samuel
Taylor Heinicke:
Here is Curtis Samuel after the game…— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 23, 2022
“Taylor is a heck of a player” pic.twitter.com/odLvB6QITi
Bobby McCain
Tress Way:
Bobby McCain: “Tress is punting the ball as well as I’ve ever seen anyone punt the ball, and that’s really the defense’s twelfth man right there”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 23, 2022
Defense:
Bobby McCain extremely pleased with the way the defense has performed over the last several weeks pic.twitter.com/3tJJdrSF1N— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 23, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste
Him:
Tough postgame questioning for Benjamin St.-Juste pic.twitter.com/hOogTGockh— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 23, 2022
Defense:
Benjamin St. Juste loving how the defense is playing pic.twitter.com/70ybJqMwB8— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 23, 2022
Cole Holcomb
Improving defense:
Cole Holcomb on the defense— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 23, 2022
“We’ve improved every game” pic.twitter.com/9ZntNHTsQZ
Taylor Heinicke:
Taylor Heinicke: Has that dawg in him, per Cole Holcomb pic.twitter.com/pVRIsDesuE— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 23, 2022
Charles Leno Jr.
Win against the Packers:
Charles Leno Jr. with the best quote after the game because he rarely beat the Packers when he was with the Bears— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 23, 2022
“This is a win for me!”
pic.twitter.com/g5o5CJFOa9
Taylor Heinicke:
"I love playing with him, playing for him."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 23, 2022
Charles Leno Jr. on the Commanders never losing faith after Taylor Heinicke's rough start pic.twitter.com/bn6VtPE4zc
Cornelius Lucas
Knee injury:
RT Cornelius Lucas was limping out of the locker room, his right knee and shin wrapped in ice.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 23, 2022
Me: “How you feeling?”
Him: “Like I just won.”
