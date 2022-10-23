 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders dominate the Green Bay Packers for most of the 2nd half; win 23-21

Washington gets the home W

By Scott Jennings
Green Bay Packers v Washington Commanders Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders came into the 2nd half down 14-10, but they got the ball back after deferring to the Packers at the coin toss. Washington dominated the 3rd quarter, and scored 10 points to take a 20-14 lead going into the 4th quarter. Washington continued to do work on the ground with Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. Taylor Heinicke had a fumble overturned via a Ron Rivera challenge that saved them 13 yards on a FG drive before the end of the 3rd.

Washington continued to dominate the Packers in the 4th quarter. They stopped the Packers on 3rd down, something they did all game, and also forced a turnover on downs. That led to another Joey Slye field goal after the offense couldn’t punch it in from the 2 yard line. Washington finally allowed a score on a drive that saw at least 4 penalties called.

Washington got the ball back with about 3 12 minutes left and they needed to kill the clock and the keep the ball moving. Terry McLaurin made two huge catches to get the clock to the 2 minute warning. Washington couldn’t kill all of the time after McLaurin was pushed out of bounds. Washington took the delay of game before punting to Green Bay with 29 seconds left. Green Bay got the ball back at the 18 yard line. After a big pass to Sammy Watkins, Green Bay had 5 seconds to do some circus laterals and got too close for comfort before Aaron Rodgers threw an illegal forward pass to end the game.

They are now 3-4 and heading to Indianapolis for a road game against the Colts.

3rd Quarter

Curtis Samuel run:

Terry McLaurin TD:

3rd down defense:

Washington’s defense vs Aaron Rogders:

Taylor Heinicke —-> Armani Rogers:

Samuel snags it outta the air:

Slow start:

Fumble challenged:

No call on helmet-to-helmet on Heinicke:

Field goal:

Ball control:

4th Quarter

Rachad Wildgoose sighting:

3rd down defense:

4th down defense:

Allen Lazard injury:

Big Curtis Samuel play:

Field goal:

Domination:

Penalty help:

Packers touchdown:

Big play Terry:

Big play Terry again:

Final play:

Cheesehead trophy:

