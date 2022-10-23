The Washington Commanders dominate the Green Bay Packers for most of the 2nd half; win 23-21

The Washington Commanders came into the 2nd half down 14-10, but they got the ball back after deferring to the Packers at the coin toss. Washington dominated the 3rd quarter, and scored 10 points to take a 20-14 lead going into the 4th quarter. Washington continued to do work on the ground with Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. Taylor Heinicke had a fumble overturned via a Ron Rivera challenge that saved them 13 yards on a FG drive before the end of the 3rd.

Washington continued to dominate the Packers in the 4th quarter. They stopped the Packers on 3rd down, something they did all game, and also forced a turnover on downs. That led to another Joey Slye field goal after the offense couldn’t punch it in from the 2 yard line. Washington finally allowed a score on a drive that saw at least 4 penalties called.

Washington got the ball back with about 3 1⁄ 2 minutes left and they needed to kill the clock and the keep the ball moving. Terry McLaurin made two huge catches to get the clock to the 2 minute warning. Washington couldn’t kill all of the time after McLaurin was pushed out of bounds. Washington took the delay of game before punting to Green Bay with 29 seconds left. Green Bay got the ball back at the 18 yard line. After a big pass to Sammy Watkins, Green Bay had 5 seconds to do some circus laterals and got too close for comfort before Aaron Rodgers threw an illegal forward pass to end the game.

They are now 3-4 and heading to Indianapolis for a road game against the Colts.

3rd Quarter

Curtis Samuel run:

This is the type of stuff that the Commanders had success with last year against the Packers. They were able to get the edge on jet sweeps and such. Curtis Samuel could have some more touches before the end of this pic.twitter.com/oUh4VjgyU0 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Terry McLaurin TD:

It is spooky szn after all



#GBvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/gJHElJxRn1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022

3rd down defense:

Green Bay still has not converted a third down today — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 23, 2022

Washington’s defense vs Aaron Rogders:

The Commanders still haven't blitzed or pressured Rodgers once, yet he's averaging 0.2 air yards per completion, and he's 1-for-6 targeting anyone other than Allen Lazard or Aaron Jones. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 23, 2022

Taylor Heinicke —-> Armani Rogers:

3rd and short mesh yet again from Scott Turner. Little wrinkle with McLaurin in the backfield. Good job by Heinicke avoiding the sack by stepping up in the pocket and then finding his TE over the middle for a conversion pic.twitter.com/EahNkuKC6A — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Samuel snags it outta the air:

Hell of a catch by Curtis Samuel on 3rd and long. Goes up to make a sharp grab to convert pic.twitter.com/FGlWISJvvC — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Slow start:

Since starting 1 of 7 with 14 yards and a pick-6, Taylor Heinicke has completed 11 of 15 passes for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 23, 2022

Fumble challenged:

Good challenge by Rivera here. Ruled fumble that lost 13. Looks like a possible incompletion. Huge for field position and not killing drive.#Commanders won it. Nice job. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 23, 2022

No call on helmet-to-helmet on Heinicke:

That absolutely should have been Roughing the Passer on Heinicke. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 23, 2022

Being evaluated for a concussion https://t.co/rq28LDC4uH — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 23, 2022

Field goal:

20-14 Commanders on Slye's 31-yarder. Place is awfully quiet. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 23, 2022

Ball control:

Commanders possessed the football about 12 minutes of 15 min 3rd quarter. Strong — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 23, 2022

Washington has 53 more rushing yards (151) than Green Bay does total yards (98) — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 23, 2022

4th Quarter

Rachad Wildgoose sighting:

Niec coverage from the best name in football, Wildgoose! pic.twitter.com/xSIDuSafap — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

3rd down defense:

Green Bay is 0-6 on 3rd downs — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 23, 2022

4th down defense:

Packers go for it on 4th and 1, Rodgers looks to hit a quick throw to the flat. Kendall Fuller reads it perfectly and comes up to land a strong hit that forces the ball out. Commanders get the stop pic.twitter.com/RQgZnEeMc9 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Allen Lazard injury:

Packers’ WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) is questionable to return today. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 23, 2022

Big Curtis Samuel play:

Curtis Samuel runs free over the middle on third down, Heinicke finds him and Samuel does the rest after the catch to pick up the first down pic.twitter.com/GYJuaci9Xo — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Field goal:

Washington tacks onto its lead with a 19-yard field goal from Slye. With 6:40 left to go, the Commanders lead 23-14 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 23, 2022

Domination:

Commanders lead by nine with 6:40 to play.



Three drives this half, TD/ FG/ FG. They've run 64 plays to GBs 36. 326-141 yards edge. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 23, 2022

Penalty help:

#Packers finally convert (sort of) on a third down (not really) with an illegal hands to face penalty wiping out a 3rd/6 INC and giving #Packers another chance. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 23, 2022

2nd straight defensive stop on third down for the #Commanders wiped out by penalty. #Packers don't have a third-down conversion on their own yet. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 23, 2022

The #Commanders have now committed four penalties on this drive, two of which have happened on third down stops. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 23, 2022

Packers touchdown:

Curl reads the throw to the flat and jumps it, but Rodgers holds on and lets Aaron Jones turn up the field. Then throws a fantastic ball on the move over the top of Curl for Jones to pull in for a touchdown pic.twitter.com/PpLV49G2VI — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Big play Terry:

What a play by McLaurin. wins quickly to give Heinicke an option under pressure, manages to bring in the catch and then get up the field while staying in bounds. Guy is insanely good pic.twitter.com/VvJYJzJsBh — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Big play Terry again:

Final play:

Last play from field level pic.twitter.com/wxYcx5ir2n — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 23, 2022

