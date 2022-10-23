Washington trails Green Bay 14-10 at halftime

Today was Taylor Heinicke’s first start of the 2022 season and it was a rough one early on. Heinicke looked inaccurate and should have been picked off a few times before throwing a Pick 6. He continued to look rough, but Washington put the ball in the hands of their RBs to help move the ball. Heinicke threw his first TD of the season on a 3rd and 8 to the back of the end zone for Antonio Gibson.

Washington had a few lucky breaks that helped keep them in the game. They recovered a muffed punt for the 2nd week in a row that turned into a FG. Taylor Heinicke fumbled the ball on a scramble and Green Bay returned it for a TD, but that was wiped out by a penalty in the secondary. Brian Robinson also fumbled the ball after a big run that Green Bay challenged. The refs ruled he recovered the ball after fumbling and kept the ball in Washington’s hands.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Washington wins the toss; defers. Green Bay gets the ball first. Giddy up. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 23, 2022

Hitting the edge:

Packers first few runs have been to the edge. Most teams have attacked the edge vs Washington so far this season, trying to pin the DEs inside and get outside. — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

3rd down stop:

3rd & 4, Lazard wins a slant in the slot but drops the pass. Commanders get away with one there. Heinicke time pic.twitter.com/Dm7Trid20z — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Coffin corner punt:

Commanders and Packers are the worst two teams in points per possession.



In related news, Green Bay is punting after picking up one first down.



Excellent punt. OB at the 3. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 23, 2022

Dangerous passes:

Heinicke's first throw a flat route to Samuel. It was very close to being an pick-6, but he just manages to get it there before the defender can jump it pic.twitter.com/KiWvNexZTk — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Heinicke second throw - again very close to an interception. McLaurin plays defense to knock it away from the CB pic.twitter.com/FLdss2U9P2 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Penalty/repunt:

That's a 16-yard difference in field possession for the #Packers after the re-punt.



Say whatever you want about #GoPackGo HC Matt LaFleur but that decision worked out heavily in his favor. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 23, 2022

Touchdown:

Sneaky play on the GL from the Packers. Fake a hand off, then toss a quick pass to Jones underneath. Commanders sink into coverage after the fake and can't get back up to LOS to prevent TD. pic.twitter.com/1FohwL3DHk — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Dangerous passes:

Heinicke third throw of the day - behind McLaurin and nearly intercepted... pic.twitter.com/120SQ4c5cM — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Muffed punt recovery:

Heinicke high:

Heinicke's 4th pass, his first that a DB doesn't get very close to. Unfortunately a receiver didn't get close to it either. 0/4 to start the game pic.twitter.com/e9HjFrzdcA — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Field goal:

Washington gets on the board with a field goal from Joey Slye. His 22-yarder makes the score 7-3 with 2:04 left in the first quarter — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 23, 2022

2nd Quarter

Heinicke hit:

Heinicke took a hit on this play and got up a little slowly.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/FOwvXOphwJ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 23, 2022

Heinicke Pick 6:

Pick six.



Taylor Heinicke has been struggling big time today, and this felt inevitable based on his early throws.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/IdJFMtQ0EC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 23, 2022

Dangerous passes:

Heinicke continues to live on the edge... pic.twitter.com/y81QEeELWU — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Big Antonio Gibson run:

Nice run by Antonio Gibson here. Not sure if he genuinely thought about cutting inside or just stuttered as a fake, but either way the LB stays inside and that gives Gibson the chance to bounce outside pic.twitter.com/mIkHJR0SR7 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Sidearm to Terry:

Heinicke finds McLaurin on the shallow cross to convert on 3rd and 1 pic.twitter.com/8pQxcE1Rkn — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Big Brian Robinson run:

Brian Robinson with a nice gain, including fighting for the last few yards through heavy contact.#HTTC | @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/6XnlworbuG — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 23, 2022

Nice job by Curtis Samuel on the edge after faking the jet sweep. Gives Robinson the opportunity to bounce his run the edge and pick up a nice gain pic.twitter.com/XD87xDf5Hb — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Green Bay challenge:

Green Bay challenged this as a fumble.



It's not a fumble. They'll lose this challenge. pic.twitter.com/muhpcEvPuI — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 23, 2022

You absolutely cannot rule this a fumble. pic.twitter.com/Q7DZuy1cLH — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 23, 2022

"Stands as called."



Green Bay is now out of challenges. Potentially big. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 23, 2022

Antonio Gibson TD:

TOUCHDOWN!



(Seriously)



Heinicke with a dart to the back of the endzone, and Antonio Gibson tiptoes to get two feet down.



Nice throw and catch.#HTTC | @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/YLN3mY7Axg — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 23, 2022

Nice route combination between Gibson and Turner. Heiincke delivers a nice ball over the top of the underneath LB and Gibson makes a nice catch in the back of the end zone to complete the TD pic.twitter.com/dNw4AT4PuO — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Rushing drive:

Washington had 53 rushing yards on this drive, led by Robinson and Gibson. In short, running the ball against this GB defense works, and the Commanders need to lean on it more this afternoon https://t.co/9CwcpXowR4 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 23, 2022

Under pressure:

Not the best way to start the drive for the Packers. Watch Jon Allen go under the block from the LG to blow up this play pic.twitter.com/OBJxDxuT8C — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Fumble/penalty:

Heinicke looks to scramble on 3rd down, hit from behind and fumbled. Packers recover and run it all the way back. Packers get called for a penalty that bails out the Commanders pic.twitter.com/s5ymjPH7Md — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Dangerous passes:

Another throw from Heinicke that is way behind its target. A good throw out in front and this might be a first down, but instead the CB undercuts and breaks it up pic.twitter.com/cimuRx5yXl — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Doinked the FG:

Slye's kick bounces off the upright. Green Bay takes over — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 23, 2022

Sell the team:

Tanya Snyder is shown on the big screen. Boos abound at FedEx Field along with a sprinkling of “Sell the Team” chants.” — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) October 23, 2022

Jamin Davis:

LB Jamin Davis has recorded multiple tackles for loss for the first time in his career. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) October 23, 2022

Wildgoose penalty:

Yeah, this is a flag. pic.twitter.com/vvXNWxnVMr — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 23, 2022

Third down stop:

Better from St-Juste here. Not quite as grabby pic.twitter.com/l5trrAyEWm — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Cole Turner injury:

Cole Turner might need to get checked after this one. His head hit the turf hard. pic.twitter.com/KhKrYQ8u3Z — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 23, 2022

Injury update: TE Cole Turner is out with a concussion — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 23, 2022

MVP:

What an amazing punt by Tress Way pic.twitter.com/XpOFCa4oRN — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Tress Way pins the Packers at their own 1-yard line. Can't ask for a better kick than that — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 23, 2022