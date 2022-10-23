NFL 2022 Week 7: Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 5 1/2-point home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. That line has dropped a point and the O/U also dropped from 42 1/2 to 41 1/2.

Washington comes into their Week 7 matchup with a 2-4 record. They face a 3-3 Green Bay who are coming off back-to-back losses to teams from New Jersey. The Packers offense has not been the same without Davante Adams, and Aaron Rodgers is missing him the most.

Injury Report

Commanders vs Packers Injury Report: 5 players ruled out and a Chase Young update https://t.co/vId4em7OjS — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 21, 2022

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-3) @ Washington Commanders (2-4)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: FOX

Adam Amin (play-by-play)

Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Green Bay: Sirius 98, XM/SXM 389, Internet 811

Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 232, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +4 1/2, O/U 41 1/2

Prediction: Washington 23 - 21

Enemy Blog: Acme Packing Company

