NFL 2022 Week 7: Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers 3rd Quarter

Washington hosts the Packers

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders opened as 5 1/2-point home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. That line has dropped a point and the O/U also dropped from 42 1/2 to 41 1/2.

Washington comes into their Week 7 matchup with a 2-4 record. They face a 3-3 Green Bay who are coming off back-to-back losses to teams from New Jersey. The Packers offense has not been the same without Davante Adams, and Aaron Rodgers is missing him the most.

Injury Report

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-3) @ Washington Commanders (2-4)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: FOX

Adam Amin (play-by-play)

Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Green Bay: Sirius 98, XM/SXM 389, Internet 811

Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 232, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +4 1/2, O/U 41 1/2

Prediction: Washington 23 - 21

Enemy Blog: Acme Packing Company

