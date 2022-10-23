NFL 2022 Week 7: Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers 2nd Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 5 1/2-point home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. That line has dropped a point and the O/U also dropped from 42 1/2 to 41 1/2.
Washington comes into their Week 7 matchup with a 2-4 record. They face a 3-3 Green Bay who are coming off back-to-back losses to teams from New Jersey. The Packers offense has not been the same without Davante Adams, and Aaron Rodgers is missing him the most.
Injury Report
Commanders vs Packers Injury Report: 5 players ruled out and a Chase Young update https://t.co/vId4em7OjS— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 21, 2022
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-3) @ Washington Commanders (2-4)
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: FOX
Adam Amin (play-by-play)
Daryl Johnston (analyst)
Pam Oliver (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Green Bay: Sirius 98, XM/SXM 389, Internet 811
Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 232, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Washington +4 1/2, O/U 41 1/2
Prediction: Washington 23 - 21
Enemy Blog: Acme Packing Company
Hogs Haven Media Information
- Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
- Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
- Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
- Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
- Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
- Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
- Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
- Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
- Buy tickets from StubHub here
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...