Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. Five players were ruled out after suffering injury in last week's game. WR Dyami Brown(groin), CB William Jackson III(back), QB Carson Wentz(finger), RB Jonathan Williams(knee), TE Logan Thomas(calf) will all miss Sunday’s game. Rookie CB Tariq Castro-Fields(knee) was also placed on injured reserve this week. He was replaced on the roster by LB Khaleke Hudson. Wentz was placed on IR yesterday.

RT Sam Cosmi(finger), TE John Bates(hamstring), and WR Jahan Dotson(hamstring) were all listed as questionable for the Packers game. Dotson was a long shot to play today, and Ron Rivera said he would be inactive earlier this morning. Cosmi will be playing with a club today, and John Bates will also be active. Cornelius Lucas will remain the starter at RT with Cosmi as a reserve.

Washington elevated FB/TE Alex Armah and WR Kyric McGowan. They were already thin at WR with Brown, and now, Dotson inactive. Alex Armah gives them depth at TE and for a RB crew missing Williams.

Rookie G/T Chris Paul goes back to the inactive list with Sam Cosmi active.

QB Sam Howell makes his NFL active gameday roster debut this week and will serve as new starter Taylor Heinicke’s backup.

Washington Inactives

Packers Inactives