Week 7 NFL Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2022-23 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

We started off Week 7 on Thursday night with a crazy game between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona scored 3 TDs in 1:44 with two of them coming via Pick 6’s. The final score was Arizona 42 - New Orleans 34. This game was a stark contrast to the previous two Thursday Night Football games where the winning team scored 12 points total.

This week there are a few teams that everyone agrees will win on the moneyline. Hogs Haven writers all like the Ravens, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Raiders, Jets, Chargers, Dolphins, and Patriots to win outright this week. The Falcons and Patriots are the only unanimous picks to cover the spread this week.

Week 7 Picks

Moneyline Staff Rankings

Spread Staff Rankings

Over/Under Staff Rankings