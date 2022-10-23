NFL Week 7: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 7's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 4 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill your viewing schedule. CBS has two games pitting AFC teams against each other. Fox features two games that pit an AFC team against an NFC team. The Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers is the game to watch this afternoon. the 49ers just traded 4 picks to acquire RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Will Kyle Shanahan throw him right into the fire against KC?
CBS
New York Jets @ Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm
Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm
FOX
Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm
Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 pm
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...