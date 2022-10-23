What are the odds? Washington opens as road underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts

The Washington Commanders were 2-4 coming into Week 7, and were 5 1/2-point home underdogs against the Packers. That line dropped to 4 1⁄ 2 by gametime, but Washington easily covered that spread. They defeated Green Bay 23-21 and improved to 3-4 for the season. Washington has won their last two games, and will get to .500 with another win.

This week, Washington is visiting the Indianapolis Colts and they start the week as road underdogs. DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening line at +4.5 for Washington, and a 43 points O/U.

The Colts come into Week 8 with a 3-3-1 record and they are coming off a 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They are linked to Washington via the Carson Wentz trade. Indy moved on from Wentz and replaced him with Matt Ryan. The two teams have similar records coming in, and this line is likely to drop as we get closer to gameday.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: Colts -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Colts -200, Commanders +170