NFL Week 7: Sunday Night Football Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins

Let’s watch more football!

By Scott Jennings
Week 7 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with an AFC matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins. This game will feature a battle between two QBs who have just been cleared from concussion protocol. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa missed the last two and a half games after a brutal concussion on Thursday Night Football knocked him out of the game. It was Tua’s second big hit in less than a week, and led to changes in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett was removed from last week’s win over the Buccaneers in the 3rd quarter and placed in the concussion protocol.

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) at Miami Dolphins (3-3)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL

When: October 23, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: Dolphins -7, 45 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Dolphins 24 - Steelers 18

