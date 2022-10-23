All aTwitter: 23 October 2022 - Game Day - Week 7 vs Green Bay

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders placed QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve, meaning he’s out at least four games, including next Sunday against the Colts and the Nov. 14 Monday night game at Philadelphia against the Eagles. Both Wentz revenge games now out.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2022
Washington has elevated FB/TE Alex Armah and WR Kyric McGowan off the practice squad. Need more WR help with Dyami Brown already out and Jahan Dotson questionable. And Armah can help in some FB sets for a banged-up TE unit. John Bates is questionable; Logan Thomas is out.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 22, 2022
Packers roster moves:— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 22, 2022
• Sammy Watkins (hamstring) activated from IR, added to the injury report as questionable
• LT David Bakhtiari (knee) and DL Devonte Wyatt (illness) go from no status to questionable
• OLB La’Darius Hamilton elevated for game day; Cobb & Hanson to IR
Coach Rivera is breaking down the film tonight with Logan Paulsen— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2022
:
⏰ 7pm
NBC4 pic.twitter.com/4qmkcPlQTR
✨ ✨— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2022
Our season ticket and suite members got things started this homecoming weekend at @FedExField with Joe, Doug and Mark! pic.twitter.com/oReX0Z4RoO
Great to see John at the CSA show. Looks like he can play pic.twitter.com/y577L5a3Cc— Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) October 22, 2022
https://t.co/skikfdn7xT pic.twitter.com/WBGbU2dQlV— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 22, 2022
My latest article posted earlier this morning at @RiggosRag and it is certainly a hot potato. We take a look at six potential new owners of the Commanders, but with the understanding that this is still a hypothetical situation. Have a look and see what you think. https://t.co/yeDMInwMeI— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) October 22, 2022
I hope everyone is having a great Saturday so far except Dan Snyder.— Commanders Parade Planning Committee (@CommiesParade) October 22, 2022
Teams who have played on Thursday Night Football are just 3-7 in their games on the next-next Sunday so far this season. Washington and Chicago will add to that record one way or another by the end of Week 7— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 23, 2022
Washington is 2-4 when playing the week a Taylor Swift album comes out, but if you’re feeling good, they’ve won two of the last three. #analysis pic.twitter.com/JUtPAmFHIr— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 23, 2022
In your opinion, who wins tomorrow? #HTTC #Commanders #GoPackGo #GBvsWAS— Commanders Capitol (@CommandersSR) October 23, 2022
The #Broncos will start QB Brett Rypien tomorrow vs the #Jets, as Russell Wilson won’t play, source said. The final determination was made after he threw this morning. Wilson received very few reps in practice this week.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2022
The 49ers have won the Super Bowl every year they have had McCaffrey on the team pic.twitter.com/QfUekYdznL— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 22, 2022
Maryland's 330-pound center just got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for doing a beautiful celebratory cartwheel. Worth it— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 22, 2022
That cartwheel y’all Annnnnd the best unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the day goes to Johari Branch #Terps pic.twitter.com/GvqAGs8d6L— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) October 22, 2022
This guy pic.twitter.com/Mqfncwp7U4— Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) October 22, 2022
