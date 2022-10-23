 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Commanders vs. Packers: How to watch Week 7 matchup

How to watch this week’s game

By Scott Jennings
Washington Football Team v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders opened as 5 1/2-point home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. That line has dropped a point and the O/U also dropped from 42 1/2 to 41 1/2.

Washington comes into their Week 7 matchup with a 2-4 record. They face a 3-3 Green Bay who are coming off back-to-back losses to teams from New Jersey. The Packers offense has not been the same without Davante Adams, and Aaron Rodgers is missing him the most.


Injury Report

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-3) @ Washington Commanders (2-4)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: FOX

Adam Amin (play-by-play)

Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Green Bay: Sirius 98, XM/SXM 389, Internet 811

Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 232, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +4 1/2, O/U 41 1/2

Prediction: Washington 23 - 21

Enemy Blog: Acme Packing Company

Hogs Haven Media Information

Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm (FOX) W 28-22
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm (FOX) L 35-26
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm (FOX) L 24-8
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm (FOX) L 25-10
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm (CBS) L 21-17
  • Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm (Amazon Prime) W 12-7
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm (FOX)
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm (FOX)
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm (FOX)
  • Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm (ABC/ESPN)
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm (FOX)
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm (FOX)
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants
  • Week 14: BYE
  • Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm (CBS)
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm (FOX)
  • Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys

