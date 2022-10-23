Commanders vs. Packers: How to watch Week 7 matchup

The Washington Commanders opened as 5 1/2-point home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. That line has dropped a point and the O/U also dropped from 42 1/2 to 41 1/2.
Washington comes into their Week 7 matchup with a 2-4 record. They face a 3-3 Green Bay who are coming off back-to-back losses to teams from New Jersey. The Packers offense has not been the same without Davante Adams, and Aaron Rodgers is missing him the most.
Injury Report
Commanders vs Packers Injury Report: 5 players ruled out and a Chase Young update https://t.co/vId4em7OjS— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 21, 2022
Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-3) @ Washington Commanders (2-4)
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: FOX
Adam Amin (play-by-play)
Daryl Johnston (analyst)
Pam Oliver (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Green Bay: Sirius 98, XM/SXM 389, Internet 811
Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 232, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Washington +4 1/2, O/U 41 1/2
Prediction: Washington 23 - 21
Enemy Blog: Acme Packing Company
Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm (FOX) W 28-22
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm (FOX) L 35-26
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm (FOX) L 24-8
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm (FOX) L 25-10
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm (CBS) L 21-17
- Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm (Amazon Prime) W 12-7
- Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm (FOX)
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm (FOX)
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm (FOX)
- Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm (ABC/ESPN)
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm (FOX)
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm (FOX)
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm (CBS)
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm (FOX)
- Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys
