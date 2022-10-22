Washington Roster Moves: FB/TE and WR elevated from the practice squad as team deals with injuries

The Washington Commanders ruled out 5 players for tomorrow’s home game against the Green Bay Packers yesterday. They also listed 3 players as questionable(Sam Cosmi, Jahan Dotson, John Bates), and two players were elevated from the practice squad today.

Dotson has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury and looked like he was ramping up for a return to action this week. On Thursday he tweaked his hamstring, and didn’t practice on Friday. Dotson playing seems like a longshot, but he hasn’t been ruled out yet. The team will likely evaluate him tomorrow morning before the game before officially making him inactive. Dyami Brown was also ruled out with a groin injury. Kyric McGowan will be available for special teams and depth if Dotson can’t go.

Washington is already down their starter at tight end with Logan Thomas missing another game with a calf injury. TE2 John Bates is questionable this week with a hamstring injury. Ron Rivera seemed hopeful that he would play this week, but the team elevating FB/TE Alex Armah shows they are preparing for him to not be available again tomorrow. If Bates misses the game, Washington will go with a pair of rookies in Armani Rogers and Cole Turner, with Armah as a depth option. Washington is also missing RB Jonathan Williams again this week as he continues to deal with a knee injury.