Washington Injury Update: Carson Wentz placed on IR; will miss at least 4 games with broken finger

The Washington Commanders made it official today and placed QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve. Washington’s former starter broke the ring finger on his throwing hand during Week 6’s Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears. Wentz flew to Los Angeles to to visit a hand specialist, and had surgery last week. He was picked up by one of Dan Snyder’s private jets yesterday and returned to Virginia to meet with Washington’s doctors and trainers.

Head Coach Ron Rivera said the team would make a decision on his roster status after that meeting. Wentz will now have to miss at least 4 weeks after being placed on injured reserve today. That count starts with tomorrow’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He will also miss his “revenge” games against the Colts in Week 8 and a return to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 10. A Week 9 matchup against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings is also off the table. Wentz is eligible to return in Week 11 when Washington travels to Houston to face the Texans.

Washington has already named Taylor Heinicke the starter while Wentz is out. Heinicke started 15 games here last year, winning 7 of them. He now gets another opportunity to lead the team, and try to get them to a winning record after Wentz’s 2-4 start to the season. Heinicke talked about getting thrown into the starting role in Week 1 last year after Ryan Fitzpatrick was lost for the season. He also talked about the things he’s done since then to improve his game, both physically and mentally. Rookie QB Sam Howell will serve as Heinicke’s backup and be active on gameday for the first time tomorrow.