College Football Week 8 open thread

Week 8 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 7 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.
Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3) @ #2 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Ohio State -29 1/2, O/U 50
Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks (4-2) @ #3 Tennessee Volunteers (6-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Tennessee -38, O/U 70
#14 Syracuse Orange (6-0) @ #5 Clemson Tigers (7-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Clemson -14 1/2, O/U 50
#24 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2) @ #6 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1), 7 pm
DraftKings odds: Alabama -21, O/U 61
#7 Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) @ LSU Tigers (5-2), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: LSU -1, O/U 64.5
#17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1) @ #8 TCU Horned Frogs (6-0), 8 pm
DraftKings odds: TCU -3 1/2, O/U 54 1/2
#9 UCLA Bruins (6-0) @ #10 Oregon Ducks (5-1), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Oregon -7, O/U 71
#20 Texas Longhorns (5-2) @ #11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Texas -5 1/2, O/U 58 1/2
Boston College Eagles (2-4) @ #13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Wake Forest -20, O/U 60
Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) @ #16 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Penn State -5, O/U 43
#21 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-1) @ SMU Mustangs (3-3), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Cincinnati -3 1/2, O/U 60
Memphis Tigers (4-3) @ #25 Tulane Green Wave (6-1), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Tulane -7, O/U 55 1/2
