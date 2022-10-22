All aTwitter: 22 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Game status for Sunday— John Keim (@john_keim) October 21, 2022
Out
WR Dyami Brown, CB William Jackson III, TE Logan Thomas, QB Carson Wentz, RB Jonathan Williams.
Questionable
TE John Bates, OT Sam Cosmi and WR Jahan Dotson. ... Dotson felt better today. Rivera said they'll err on the 'safe side' with Dotson.
The Commanders announced a few roster moves:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 21, 2022
-Signed LB Khaleke Hudson to the active roster
-Re-signed CB Troy Apke to the practice squad
-Placed CB Tariq Castro-Fields on IR
That's right. TROY APKE IS BACK!
1. Commanders probably needed to open a roster spot due to injuries -- and didn't place Carson Wentz on IR. Sign they think he's back in at least 4 weeks?— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 21, 2022
2. Hudson out of free elevations from PS.
3. Would imagine Danny Johnson elevated again for Sunday
4. Apke. Apke. Apke https://t.co/CSfm4mqZC9
Asked, Art Monk, not a public guy, why he showed up for this alumni weekend. Hilarity ensued thanks to Gary Clark and Ricky Sanders. pic.twitter.com/v9BnWJCy1X— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 21, 2022
Art Monk on his first impression of Terry McLaurin. Alums and current players had dinner together last night. pic.twitter.com/RD6rSXqKVP— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 21, 2022
Art Monk's current profession: Chill master. pic.twitter.com/QT7iVmAdRw— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 21, 2022
I've been seeing some tweets expressing disappointment in alumni for not boycotting this event. I understand that. It is quite possible that former players have opinions on the situation, but to see champions and Hall of Famers imparting knowledge on young players is cool. https://t.co/DwfcwBms31— Disco (@discoque5) October 21, 2022
Ron Rivera said DE Chase Young had a "pretty good" preliminary report with the doctors. Again: Meeting with Dr. Andrews on Sunday. If that goes well he'll practice next week.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 21, 2022
Ron Rivera on if Daron Payne has a long-term future in Washington: "I'd like to think so." Payne is playing on the final year of his contract. Ron believes in the value of interior linemen on D but — and this is me saying this — the money may get tight. Montez is balling now too— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 21, 2022
An absolutely amazing read in USA Today on the step by step process of removing Snyder should it go to a vote. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/wLszMnxYnw— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) October 21, 2022
Jerry Jones, when asked on @1053thefan if he feels "obligated to back Dan Snyder" or other owners: pic.twitter.com/C1jS5AbnKK— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 21, 2022
It’s not an official retirement announcement, but @TG3II told me today that he’s done playing football.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/oCzx5dlVeS— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 20, 2022
Had some ask for this today, so here is an early look at estimated top 51 cap space vs the early FS draft values for next year— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 21, 2022
Top Right- Solid draft and solid cap
Bottom Right- Solid cap, below avg draft
Top Left- Poor cap, solid draft
Bottom Left= Poor cap, below avg draft pic.twitter.com/7KWV7tkslV
Thursday Night Football keeps shedding viewers, as Amazon's sixth exclusive game (Saints-Cardinals), averages 7.82M viewers, down 11% vs last week's unwatchable Commanders-Bears effort & -40% vs both the season opener *and* the year-ago Broncos-Browns broadcast on Fox (both 13M).— Anthony Crupi (@crupicrupicrupi) October 21, 2022
That said, the package's popularity with younger fans remains a beacon as TV usage plummets; per Nielsen, Saints-Cardinals averaged 1.89M adults 18-34, accounting for 24% of all deliveries. NFL average is 14%, primetime TV average is 4%.— Anthony Crupi (@crupicrupicrupi) October 21, 2022
Do you know where they are primarily shedding viewers? Which demo, I mean.— T M (@reshmanuel) October 21, 2022
Looks proportionate, with much of the losses seeming to come from the 55+ crowd. A18-34s are still 24% of the total audience, A18-49s were 54% of P2+, which is up slightly vs the season average, and A25-54s were also up a smidge (55%).— Anthony Crupi (@crupicrupicrupi) October 21, 2022
