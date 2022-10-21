Daily Slop: Montez Sweat and improved defensive line having bounce back year; Heinicke’s teammates have complete faith in him

Montez Sweat and improved defensive line having bounce back year - Washington Times

What stands out about this year's defensive line is that no one player is propping up the group with dominant play. Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne are two of the best interior linemen in football -- but they each lead Washington with only 3 1/2 sacks.

Why now-Commanders starter Taylor Heinicke is the ‘coolest quarterback in the room’ - The Athletic

Heinicke, who will start for the injured Carson Wentz, believes his past starting experience helped the game slow down for him.

What should Commanders do about NFL trade deadline? They’re thinking about it - The Athletic

Ron Rivera tells The Athletic, "You can't be closed-minded. So that's what I'm trying not to do."

Practice report | Jahan Dotson questionable, Logan Thomas out vs. Packers

Dotson has been inactive for the past two weeks, but the team will monitor him on Saturday to determine his status.

Commanders place Tariq Castro-Fields on IR, sign Khaleke Hudson to active roster

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

'The kid is a gamer': Heinicke's teammates have complete faith in him

Heinicke has earned his teammates' trust because of his grit and will to win.

Stories of Vince Lombardi's season coaching Washington

In his year and a half with Washington, Lombardi made his presence felt -- instilling his attention to detail, demanding excellence, and ultimately turning the team into a winner, before dying of colon cancer in September 1970 at age 57.

DC Sports Huddle: Making sense of the Commanders’ QB conundrum and Snyder’s ownership strife - WTOP News

Could Taylor Heinicke permanently take the Commanders’ starting QB job from Carson Wentz? Is Dan Snyder’s reign in Washington winding down? The WTOP Sports team discusses.

The Commanders benched William Jackson III. What comes next? - The Washington Post

Washington has four options for what to do with Jackson. It can trade him, cut him, put him on injured reserve or keep him on the 53-man roster as a backup.

The Case For Taylor Heinicke To Take Command

Can Taylor Heinicke step up and win games for the Commanders? Or will he struggle until Carson Wentz returns?

