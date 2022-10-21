Commanders vs Packers Injury Report: 5 players ruled out and a Chase Young update

Washington Commanders Head Coach spoke to the media after today’s practice, but the team did not provide video of the presser. Washington has ruled out 5 players for Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers and also placed rookie CB Tariq Castro-Fields on IR earlier today. Three players are listed as questionable, and Rivera seemed optimistic about Jahan Dotson and John Bates playing this week. Dotson tweaked his hamstring in practice yesterday, and has already missed two games due to the injury.

Rivera also provided a small update on Chase Young’s potential return from last year’s season-ending ACL injury. Young had to have ACL reconstruction that involved using a graft from his left patellar tendon to reconstruct the ACL in his right knee. Young is scheduled to visit Dr. James Andrews on Sunday, but Rivera said that preliminary reports have looked good. If Young is cleared by Dr. Andrews he could return to practice next Wednesday which would start his 21 day window for the team to either activate him, or shut him down for the season.

Injury Report:

Washington's game statuses:



OUT

WR Dyami Brown (groin)

CB William Jackson III (back)

QB Carson Wentz (finger)

RB Jonathan Williams (knee)

TE Logan Thomas (calf)



QUESTIONABLE

TE John Bates (hamstring)

RT Sam Cosmi (finger)

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 21, 2022

Questionable

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury and he reaggravated the injury in practice yesterday. He’s questionable for Sunday.

Rivera said Jahan Dotson felt good this morning, though he didn't practice today. They'll see how he is tomorrow. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 21, 2022

TE John Bates - He was dealing with a calf injury, then suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday that kept him out of practice the last two days. Bates felt better today, but newly signed FB Alex Armah could be active if he can’t go.

Rivera said TE John Bates "had a good day today." Bates told him his hamstring is feeling a lot better than last week and than how he felt even on Tuesday. Key will be how he feels tomorrow morning. If he can't play, Alex Armah would go -- but he's more a FB type. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 21, 2022

RT Sam Cosmi - Washington’s starting right tackle had thumb surgery a few weeks ago, but returned to practice yesterday with a cast on. He was limited again today.

OUT

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas came back from an ACL tear, but is now dealing with a calf injury.

RB Jonathan Williams - Injured his knee two weeks ago, and will miss his second straight game.

WR Dyami Brown - Had his breakout game two weeks ago, but was limited in Thursday’s game.

CB William Jackson III - He’s still dealing with a back injury, and rumors of a trade request

QB Carson Wentz - Had surgery this week and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. The team has not placed him on IR.

Full

S Percy Butler - The rookie safety missed the last two games with a quad injury. He doesn’t have an injury designation and looks like he’ll make his return to the lineup this week.

IR

CB Tariq Castro-Fields - The rookie CB injured his knee during the early portion of Wednesday’s practice and was placed on IR today.

Other Presser Notes

Daron Payne/DL:

Rivera called Daron Payne "a solid, stout football player." Said that he and Jon Allen have been a really good tandem — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 21, 2022

Ron Rivera on if Daron Payne has a long-term future in Washington: "I'd like to think so." Payne is playing on the final year of his contract. Ron believes in the value of interior linemen on D but — and this is me saying this — the money may get tight. Montez is balling now too — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 21, 2022

Rivera has seen a difference in the d-line's production over the last two weeks. He's seen growth in the entire group. They're running their stunts more efficiently and getting vertical — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 21, 2022

Chase Young:

Ron Rivera said Chase Young will meet with the doc Sunday, but he had a preliminary report that came back "pretty good." So if all goes well, Sunday, the team could consider starting his clock and get him back at practice. Once they do, they have 21 days to activate him. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 21, 2022

Practice Updates

Side field

Dyami Brown and Jonathan Williams are on the side field to start practice. No sign of William Jackson III — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 21, 2022

Did not see WR Jahan Dotson on the field today. TE Logan Thomas went through stretching but that was it. WR Dyami Brown was working on the side field. OT Sam Cosmi was on the field. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 21, 2022

Practice guests

Art Monk and Gary Clark and Ricky Sanders!



With the Doug Williams cameo. pic.twitter.com/F7uCz01BoZ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 21, 2022

Got the chance to hear from Art Monk during practice. He’s got eight grandkids and is loving life. Was at last night’s dinner with the current receiving group as well as Gary Clark and Ricky Sanders (who were also at practice today) pic.twitter.com/quttesYTKs — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 21, 2022

The Posse, plus QB Doug Williams, out at practice.



Ricky Sanders joked that he was standing on the turf field where he ran a 4.3 40-yard dash a long, long time ago. pic.twitter.com/2r7PTz4Tqp — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 21, 2022

Asked, Art Monk, not a public guy, why he showed up for this alumni weekend. Hilarity ensued thanks to Gary Clark and Ricky Sanders. pic.twitter.com/v9BnWJCy1X — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 21, 2022