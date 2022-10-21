 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Commanders vs Packers Injury Report: 5 players ruled out and a Chase Young update

Rivera talks about this week’s injuries and Chase Young’s potential return

By Scott Jennings
Jacksonville Jaguars v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Commanders Head Coach spoke to the media after today’s practice, but the team did not provide video of the presser. Washington has ruled out 5 players for Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers and also placed rookie CB Tariq Castro-Fields on IR earlier today. Three players are listed as questionable, and Rivera seemed optimistic about Jahan Dotson and John Bates playing this week. Dotson tweaked his hamstring in practice yesterday, and has already missed two games due to the injury.

Rivera also provided a small update on Chase Young’s potential return from last year’s season-ending ACL injury. Young had to have ACL reconstruction that involved using a graft from his left patellar tendon to reconstruct the ACL in his right knee. Young is scheduled to visit Dr. James Andrews on Sunday, but Rivera said that preliminary reports have looked good. If Young is cleared by Dr. Andrews he could return to practice next Wednesday which would start his 21 day window for the team to either activate him, or shut him down for the season.

Injury Report:

Questionable

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury and he reaggravated the injury in practice yesterday. He’s questionable for Sunday.

TE John Bates - He was dealing with a calf injury, then suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday that kept him out of practice the last two days. Bates felt better today, but newly signed FB Alex Armah could be active if he can’t go.

RT Sam Cosmi - Washington’s starting right tackle had thumb surgery a few weeks ago, but returned to practice yesterday with a cast on. He was limited again today.

OUT

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas came back from an ACL tear, but is now dealing with a calf injury.

RB Jonathan Williams - Injured his knee two weeks ago, and will miss his second straight game.

WR Dyami Brown - Had his breakout game two weeks ago, but was limited in Thursday’s game.

CB William Jackson III - He’s still dealing with a back injury, and rumors of a trade request

QB Carson Wentz - Had surgery this week and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. The team has not placed him on IR.

Full

S Percy Butler - The rookie safety missed the last two games with a quad injury. He doesn’t have an injury designation and looks like he’ll make his return to the lineup this week.

IR

CB Tariq Castro-Fields - The rookie CB injured his knee during the early portion of Wednesday’s practice and was placed on IR today.

Other Presser Notes

