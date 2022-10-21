Washington Roster Moves: Khaleke Hudson signed from the practice squad; Rookie CB goes to IR, Troy Apke returns again

The Washington Commanders made several roster moves today. Rookie CB Tariq Castro-Fields injured is knee during Wednesday’s practice during a punt coverage drill. He didn’t practice yesterday, and has now been placed on IR. Washington acquired him through waiver claims from the 49ers, and he was a player that GM Martin Mayhew was excited to acquire. He was only active for two games(Eagles, Bears) and played 6 snaps on defense and 13 snaps on special teams.

Washington filled his open roster spot by signing Khaleke Hudson from the practice squad. Hudson was a 5th round pick in Ron Rivera first draft with Washington in 2020. His season ended last year with an ankle injury that landed him on IR. He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster this season, but was signed to the practice squad before the season started. Hudson was elevated to the main roster the last two weeks, and will now be available to play if needed without the elevation restrictions placed on PS players(only 3 elevations per season before having to be signed).

Hudson’s spot on the practice squad was once again filled by a familiar face. Troy Apke is back! The special teams ace wasn’t able to find work in the NFL again, and returns to the Washington team that drafted him in the 4th round in 2018. He was released from the practice squad in October, and will continue to hang around as Washington’s injury continue to pile up.

The roster move that some people were anticipating for today didn’t happen...yet. Carson Wentz had surgery on his fractured right ring finger this week, and is expected to miss a minimum of 4 weeks, with some early estimates saying up to 6 weeks. Head Coach Ron Rivera said the team would evaluate him after he returned from Los Angeles where the surgery was performed. If the team believes he will be back in 4 weeks, or possibly sooner, they might decided to save one of their 8 designations to return from IR spots to use on their sizable list of injured players.

Washington currently has 4 QBs on the roster with the addition of Jake Fromm to the practice squad this week, and will go with Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell active on gamedays while Wentz is out. Washington could still place Wentz on IR before Sunday’s game against the Packers, and have him available for their Week 11 away game against the Houston Texans.