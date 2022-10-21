All aTwitter: 21 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
This is what a hamstring injury looks like in the cold when it’s not 100%.— Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) October 20, 2022
After that I don’t expect him to play in W7, like Keenan Allen, this may have set him back a few more weeks. #HTTC https://t.co/RxqzO2nAp7
Jahan Dotson said he aggravated his hamstring injury, as it appeared when he ran that route in practice earlier. “It’s not too bad. Should be all right,” he said. “Just need to rest it.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 20, 2022
Attention all fans:— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) October 20, 2022
All fans excited about the seat cushion giveaway should be. Due to the safety and distraction it could cause during our game to folks on the field, the 90th Anniversary seat cushions will be given to fans as they are exiting FedEx!
11-3— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 20, 2022
Division champs
NFC champs
NFL OPOY (RB Larry Brown)
It's the 50-year anniversary of the team that made our first-ever Super Bowl appearance pic.twitter.com/AlzFcOK2Vb
The past and the present— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 21, 2022
Art Monk, Gary Clark and Ricky Sanders sat down with the receiver group pic.twitter.com/xB8HelfdxM
Chris Cooley says he won't attend the ceremony Sunday where he's named one of the franchise's 90 Greatest.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 20, 2022
"I'm very appreciative of being voted in ... at this point, I don't have a lot of desire to be involved with the Washington Commanders." https://t.co/5geITrau5t
#Commanders business pic.twitter.com/5wa3Vk2CCn— thom loverro (@thomloverro) October 21, 2022
#TBT for Packers week pic.twitter.com/L1MCcR0jUV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 20, 2022
Talking with @Rosenbergradio about Taylor Heinicke: "I cant see how they cant be better...I'm not dissing Carson Wentz but he's just not a special player anymore. Heinicke doesnt have as a high of floor, but where they are in 2022, I truly believe Heinecke has a higher ceiling"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 20, 2022
With a few days to go, looks like it'll take a late push to make Commanders-Packers a sellout. pic.twitter.com/iqPEqKo3Vi— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 20, 2022
Green Bay comes into Week 7 averaging 226 passing yards per game.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 20, 2022
Washington comes into Week 7 averaging 225 passing yards per game.
Green Bay comes into Week 7 averaging 17.8 points per game.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 20, 2022
Washington comes into Week 7 averaging 17 points per game.
Here's a big difference:— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 20, 2022
Green Bay comes into Week 7 averaging 122 rush yards per game.
Washington comes into Week 7 averaging 95 rush yards per game.
"Washington is 158-216-1 since Snyder took over as owner, with 14 losing seasons in that span. Washington has never won more than 10 games in a single season with Snyder as an owner. It reached that mark three times, in 1999, 2005 and 2012." https://t.co/7HNJGkJQhu— Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) October 20, 2022
Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022
McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area, where he attended Stanford. pic.twitter.com/R474r3eSkv
From our @NFGameDay post-game show: The #49ers shake up the NFL, trading for #Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey. How it all went down pic.twitter.com/ba1NW9c7PP— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022
The #49ers owe Christian McCaffrey just $690,000 for the remainder of the 2022 season. He's on the books for $12 million in 2023, $12M in 2024 and $12.2M in 2025, with just $1M guaranteed for injury.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2022
Full terms:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022
-- The #49ers get star RB Christian McCaffrey.
-- The #Panthers get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024.
Massive.
Getting a 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th in 2024 for a running back with Christian McCaffery’s injury history is a HAUL.— Colb (@___Colb___) October 21, 2022
What helped the 49ers pull off the trade for Christian McCaffrey was that they had six extra 3rd-round compensatory draft picks granted to them for losing Robert Saleh to the Jets, Mike McDaniel to the Dolphins and Martin Mayhew to the Commanders in recent off-seasons.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022
The #Panthers would listen to trade offers for versatile LB Shaq Thompson, according to SI.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 20, 2022
The 28-year old Thompson has played 106 games for Carolina since being drafted in the 1st round of the 2015 Draft. pic.twitter.com/9VRjrAPn7Y
The Panthers are doing what a bad team should actually do. You rarely see it in football but they are selling at the deadline.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 21, 2022
McCaffrey and Anderson shipped out for six draft picks. They've added a 2, 3, 4 this year and a 5, 6, 7 next year.
The 49ers' 2023 draft capital should now be:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) October 21, 2022
•3rd
•3rd
•5th
•5th (compensatory - DJ Jones)
•6th (compensatory - Arden Key)
•7th
•7th (from Denver - Jonas Griffith)
•7th? (compensatory - Raheem Moster, on the bubble)
They know not to admit it, but the Panthers are obviously tanking. https://t.co/l8asxqXtNs— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 21, 2022
New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who has already spoken to coach Kyle Shanahan and team brass, travels tomorrow to his new home. If he plays Sunday, which he likely will do, expect a red zone package. Then he'll ramp up from there.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022
Like, y'all realize that digging yourself a hole by not hitting on picks that you then have to bail yourself out of by trading away even MORE picks is not good, right?— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 21, 2022
Christian McCaffrey is the seventh player taken in the top 10 of the 2017 draft to leave his original team. The only three who remain, five years later, are Browns DE Myles Garrett (No. 1), Chargers WR Mike Williams (No. 7), and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (No. 10).— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 21, 2022
Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022
Caption this… pic.twitter.com/wBPi4PwSLI— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 21, 2022
Kyler Murray was asked during postgame interview about this exchange: “We’re both competitors. … at the end of the day we’re just trying to get a win.” https://t.co/lfz5UtD6W5— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 21, 2022
Kliff Kingsbury downplays heated sideline argument with Kyler Murray during Cardinals' win: "We had a difference of opinion"https://t.co/qEZF19u6Nl pic.twitter.com/a8G6El5Qxk— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 21, 2022
