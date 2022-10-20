Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers Thursday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to their regular practice schedule yesterday after taking some extra time off during their mini-bye following their appearance on Thursday Night Football. The team continues to have an extensive injury list, with a few lingering injuries to players the team has decided not to place on injured reserve. TE John Bates appeared to rejoin his fellow tight ends, but still appears as a DNP. WR Jahan Dotson looked like he reaggravated his hamstring injury. OC Scott Turner didn’t provide any updates after practice.
Practice report:— John Keim (@john_keim) October 20, 2022
DNP: TE John Bates, WR Dyami Brown, CB William Jackson III, TE Logan Thomas, QB Carson Wentz, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Tariq Castro-Fields
Limited: OT Sam Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, S Percy Butler.
No update on Dotson after what we saw in practice.
Injury report for today— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 20, 2022
DNP
John Bates, Dyami Brown, William Jackson III, Logan Thomas, Carson Wentz, Jonathan Williams, Tariq Castro-Fields
Limited
Sam Cosmi, Jahan Dotson
Full:
Percy Butler
Limited
S Percy Butler - The rookie safety missed the last two games with a quad injury and there were conflicting reports on whether he was limited or full today.
WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury and he reaggravated the injury in practice today.
RT Sam Cosmi - Washington’s starting right tackle had thumb surgery a few weeks ago, but returned to practice yesterday with a cast on. He was limited again today.
DNP
TE Logan Thomas - Thomas came back from an ACL tear, but is now dealing with a calf injury. He said he took a step forward in his recovery, and is hopeful to play this week.
TE John Bates - He was dealing with a calf injury, then suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday that kept him out of practice the last two days. He was on the field today, but didn’t officially participate in practice
RB Jonathan Williams - Injured his knee two weeks ago, and still isn’t practicing.
WR Dyami Brown - Had his breakout game two weeks ago, but was limited in Thursday’s game.
CB William Jackson III - He’s still dealing with a back injury, and rumors of a trade request
QB Carson Wentz - Had surgery this week and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. The team has to make a decision on placing him on IR this week.
CB Tariq Castro-Fields - The rookie CB injured his knee during the early portion of yesterday’s practice and didn’t practice today.
Loading comments...