NFL Week 7 ‘Thursday Night Football’: New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an NFC matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams enter tonight’s game with a 2-4 record, and will be desperate for a win to save their seasons. Jameis Winston appears to still be nursing back and ankle injuries which means we’ll likely get Andy Dalton vs Kyler Murray.
Injury Reports
Matchup: New Orleans Saints (2-4) vs Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 20th | 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ
“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 800) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 822) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Cardinals -2 1/2, O/U 43 1/2
Prediction: Cardinals 23 - Saints 20
SB Nation Blogs: Canal Street Chronicles | Revenge of the Birds
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...