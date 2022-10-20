 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 7 ‘Thursday Night Football’: New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals

Thursday Night Football!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arizona Cardinals v&nbsp;New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an NFC matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams enter tonight’s game with a 2-4 record, and will be desperate for a win to save their seasons. Jameis Winston appears to still be nursing back and ankle injuries which means we’ll likely get Andy Dalton vs Kyler Murray.

Injury Reports

Matchup: New Orleans Saints (2-4) vs Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 20th | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 800) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 822) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Cardinals -2 1/2, O/U 43 1/2

Prediction: Cardinals 23 - Saints 20

SB Nation Blogs: Canal Street Chronicles | Revenge of the Birds

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...