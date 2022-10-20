Jack Del Rio Presser: “The league invests a lot of money into these quarterbacks. You have to be smart.”

Jack Del Rio
Aaron Rodgers:
Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Said Aaron Rodgers is one of the all-time great players at the position. Earlier in the presser, said the defensive line will need to be ready for the challenge— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 20, 2022
Jack Del Rio on the Packers: "They have one of the all-time great triggerman" in Aaron Rodgers.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 20, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste/Rachad Wildgoose:
Jack Del Rio on the shift at CB with Benjamin St-Juste starting in place of WJ3 outside and Rachad Wildgoose playing the slot: "I think Benjamin has done a good for us. I think Wildgoose has taken advantage of the opportunity and I'll let coach handle the William discussion."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 20, 2022
Roughing the passer calls:
JDR on roughing the passer calls and what he tells his guys about them: "It doesn't matter if you like it or not. Understand it."— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 20, 2022
Later: "The league invests a lot of money in these quarterbacks... You have to be smart" pic.twitter.com/sD64ZfHMnU
Jack Del Rio on those rougher passing the calls. Fair or not, he tells players to accept reality and adjust. "The league invests a lot of money into these quarterbacks. You can't drive them into the ground like you once could. You have to be smart."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 20, 2022
Scott Turner
Taylor Heinicke
Scott Turner is up. Said Taylor Heinicke plays with a toughness and an edge. It doesn't take long to figure out that he's going to give you everything he has— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 20, 2022
Jahan Dotson:
Scott Turner only could/would say that they will have to monitor Dotson. https://t.co/4zqneYZW3h— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 20, 2022
Rashan Gary:
OC Scott Turner on Green Bay LB Rashan Gary, who has six sacks: "He's playing as good as he ever has. ... Have to know where he's at and can't let him wreck the game."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 20, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Hamstring injury:
Jahan Dotson said he aggravated his hamstring injury, as it appeared when he ran that route in practice earlier. “It’s not too bad. Should be all right,” he said. “Just need to rest it.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 20, 2022
Practice Updates
Injured players
Update: John Bates now joined the tight end drills.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 20, 2022
Thomas, Dyami Brown on the side field.
Don't see William Jackson. https://t.co/UchiP3VtxK
Sam Cosmi and Jahan Dotson participating in individual. https://t.co/TV7FhHGunr— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 20, 2022
John Bates
John Bates just joined to participate in individuals pic.twitter.com/FFCMe7M4zt— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 20, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson being looked at by trainers after this route in practice. pic.twitter.com/JHVcru0bdE— John Keim (@john_keim) October 20, 2022
He’s now on the bike https://t.co/p0XMtdvJUX pic.twitter.com/l7PuskEiMo— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 20, 2022
Ron Rivera came over too to check on Dotson. He was on the stationary bike when the media-viewing portion of practice ended.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 20, 2022
