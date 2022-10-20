Future Hogs - Week 7: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

If you like upsets, this was the week for you in college football. The matchup between Alabama and Tennessee did not disappoint. It was a high-scoring affair that went down to the wire with Tennessee kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired. USC had shown a few cracks ahead of their matchup with Utah. Unexpectedly, Utah took down the Trojans on the strength of their offense rather than their defense. I don’t think many people had TCU being a ranked team, but now they are in the AP top-10 after taking down Oklahoma State. Week 8 offers compelling matchups. Unbeatens Syracuse and Clemson face off, TCU will take on a tough Kansas State team, and UCLA will try to keep their undefeated season going against Oregon.

Below is a list of players that stood out to me with their performances in Week 7. Let me know what you think and feel free to add players that you think could help the Commanders.

Cam Rising, QB – Utah

There might not have been a more shocking upset this past weekend than USC falling to Utah. The junior signal-caller orchestrated a masterful game, running in the two-point conversion put the Utes ahead for good. Rising ended the night going 30 of 44 for 415 yards and two touchdown passes. He also tacked on 60 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Rising may not have elite traits, but he has the tools to be an NFL QB.

No. 20 @Utah_Football erases 14-0 deficit to down No. 7 USC at home



- Cam Rising exploded with 475 total yards and 5TD



- Dalton Kincaid broke every Utes TE record with 16rec, 234 yards TD



- Pac-12 repeat hopes still very much alive in SLC

Chris Rodriguez, Jr., RB – Kentucky

Last year, Chris Rodriguez, Jr. was the second-leading rusher in the SEC, just ahead of Brian Robinson, Jr. Although the senior missed some time this year, he’s back and as productive as ever. In a win over Mississippi State, Rodriguez had 197 yards and two trips to the endzone. Rodriguez runs with great vision and body lean, runs over defenders, and has good speed for a 224lbs back.

Ok, so hear me out.

CMC not going anywhere but we clearly need a RB2 to pair him with.



Look no further than UKs Chris Rodriguez Jr!! A BRUISING back by definition



- 5'11 , 225

- led SEC in rushing in 2021

Quentin Johnston, WR – TCU

Is it too soon to draft another wideout from TCU? The Horned Frogs are in the top-10 after their upset of Oklahoma State and it’s thanks in large part to Quentin Johnston. The 6’4”, 215lbs junior followed up a 200-yard effort against Kansas with eight catches, 180 yards, and a touchdown against arguably the best defense in the Big 12. While Johnston might not be a deep threat at the next level, he is great after the catch and hard to bring down.

You will not win a jump ball situation against Quintin Johnson



Cameron Latu, TE – Alabama

Alabama came up on the losing side of their shootout against Tennessee. QB Bryce Young put up big numbers with Cameron Latu being the main beneficiary. The redshirt senior hauled in six catches and led the Crimson Tide with 90 yards and a touchdown. Latu does it all for Alabama, lining up in-line, flexed out, even in the backfield as a lead blocker, with enough athleticism to be a major contributor in the passing game.

Joey Claybrook, OT – Tulane

Tulane has had one of the best rushing attacks in the AAC and a lot of that is thanks to the play of their offense line. Joey Claybrook has been a starter for the Green Wave for three years. The long arms on his 6’7”, 300lbs frame keeps defenders at bay and he moves really well, excelling at getting to the second level and sustaining blocks there. If the Commanders opt to draft other positions early, Claybrook might be a good mid-to-late round prospect.

No wonder Joey Claybrook started celebrating Tyjae Spears from 60 yards out — he knew Spears was the fastest dude on the field.

And 2nd-fastest in the country in Week 7



Myles Murphy, EDGE – Clemson

It’s unlikely the Commanders draft a player like Myles Murphy not because of a lack of talent. He’s so talented, he’ll probably be a first-round pick and I don’t see the team taking another defensive lineman that early in the draft. Murphy displays burst of the line, great hand usage, bend, and power as a pass rusher. He had six tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in a win over Florida State.

Clemson junior edge rusher Myles Murphy is an absolute force.



Daiyan Henley, LB – Washington State

One of the most productive linebackers in college football is Daiyan Henley. He is among the leaders in tackles and tackles for a loss in college football. He has also forced two fumbles and a pick this season. His stat line in a loss to Oregon State is pedestrian for him: 13 total tackles, one for a loss. But make no mistake, his explosiveness getting in the backfield and moving laterally should make him an impact player at the next level.

Emmanuel Forbes, CB – Mississippi State

One of the best cornerback prospects, Emmanuel Forbes is tied for the most interceptions in college football. He has the ability to change a game by taking the ball away and finding his way to the endzone. He did exactly that against Kentucky, grabbing a pick six to go along with three tackles. He might be slight at only 180lbs, but he is long and explosive. Other than size, my concern is whether he has long speed to stay with receivers down the field.

Emmanuel Forbes has been named a midseason All-American by The Athletic, Associated Press, and CBS.

CB1.



Grayson Cash, S – UAB

He might only be depth and a special teamer at the next level, but Grayson Cash is a solid deep safety for the Blazers. He has really good range and is great at tracking the ball and taking it away from an offense. He picked off two passes in a win over Charlotte. The redshirt senior also has special teams experience.