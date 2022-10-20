All aTwitter: 20 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Rodgers didn’t practice pic.twitter.com/9J267RkhTh— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 19, 2022
We have made multiple practice squad moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 19, 2022
— Signed RB Alex Armah to the practice squad
— Released T Christian DiLauro from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/AUEBQtSUTt
Approximately 130 legends, including nearly 60 Super Bowl champions, are returning for Homecoming weekend— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 19, 2022
From our pregame parade to the halftime ceremony, here's everything you need to know ⤵️
From NFL Now: #Commanders star Chase Young, who meets with Dr. James Andrews today, will take it slow as he returns from an ACL tear. pic.twitter.com/ooCsKto2J4— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2022
Jahan Dotson. pic.twitter.com/aZf45Zm0YQ— John Keim (@john_keim) October 19, 2022
Me - "Hey, I got here late. How's your hamstring? Are you expecting to play on Sunday?"— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 19, 2022
Jahan Dotson - "Taking it day by day"
Thanks for the almost scoop, Jahan
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/5d6MC1QTQV
Week 7 practice pics pic.twitter.com/BHrnRaql71— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 19, 2022
Howell & TH both seem to have something that fans identify with but what I don't understand is why that feels like it's leading to a rift between those that like Heinicke and those that support Howell. I agree with the writer here, what am I missing? https://t.co/VLlYnSjL4Z— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 19, 2022
"I know how far I need to throw it. I'm more comfortable with those guys down the field. I just feel more comfortable throwing it down the field this year."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 20, 2022
Taylor Heinicke is ready for the opportunity
The Packers have thrown 191 passes from gun— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 19, 2022
31 from under center
Did someone mention Hall of Fame Coach @CoachJoeGibbs? Catch the full video of our live taping of “Overtime with Coach Ron and Don” at @FoundingFarmers on my Instagram page: https://t.co/2X7IkmWmmY@DonGeronimoShow @iHeartRadio @big100radio @Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/U4eq44k8J0— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) October 20, 2022
This might be the closest fans have felt to a possible resolution regarding Snyder’s ownership than I can ever recall. There’s definitely some momentum picking up with Irsay’s comments. Owners don’t speak out on fellow owners unless there’s obvious frustrations happening.— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) October 19, 2022
Say what you want about Jim Irsay, but not a single NFL owner denounced his comments. Nobody. Nobody pushed back. That silence speaks volumes.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 19, 2022
When your crazy, drunk, self destructive uncle calls out someone for atrocious behavior that doesn't make him any less crazy, drunk or self destructive but it doesn't make him wrong either#HTTC— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) October 19, 2022
How is this possible? She's been working on the investigation about Snyder since February and hasn't talked to Dan? https://t.co/mduguC73eB— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 20, 2022
Don’t love Goodell’s emphasis on MJ White results. Relying on that misses forest for the trees. More emphasis should be on why a once profitable & passionate fan base is mostly gone. And that its not coming back until he exits whether her investigation produces something or not. pic.twitter.com/BqWW3W1lRp— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) October 19, 2022
Because you can't remove an owner (without ensuing litigation) simply because of an eroding fan base.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 19, 2022
Dan Snyder doesn't know it yet, because he never reads things right, but he's toast in the #NFL and likely has lost the @Commanders. From the sound of yesterday's owner meeting, it appears there are the votes.https://t.co/6JqtrYQcSg— sallyjenkinswashpost (@sallyjenkinswa1) October 19, 2022
https://t.co/YrocX3kZOi pic.twitter.com/gF08rhDNwd— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 20, 2022
Just talked to Drew Shipley, the @Commanders— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) October 19, 2022
fan whose $14kprize check from the team bounced after winning the 50/50 raffle week 1. The team paid him what he was owed this afternoon but he remains stunned. "Who am I supposed to talk to? Am I supposed to call Dan Snyder myself?" pic.twitter.com/dSndJ8xBIT
"We reached out directly to the fan as soon as we learned about it and have wired the money directly to his account, and apologized for the inconvenience. It was a bank error." Commanders add it is working with bank to learn why it happened and "ensure it doesn’t happen again."— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) October 19, 2022
WATCH: @Commanders season ticket holder describes hassling the team for more than a month to get his $14,000 "50/50 raffle" winnings only to have the check bounce when he deposited it. The Commanders front office apologizing tonight.... @wusa9 https://t.co/tbX08bPA7c— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) October 19, 2022
Dan Snyder paid the college tuition for a Commanders biz partner's child after a death in the family that nearly cost this family everything. This wasn't given to me by anyone associated with Snyder or the team, btw. Just something I came across a few mins ago.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) October 19, 2022
An honorable gesture that I'm sure the family very much appreciated.— T M (@reshmanuel) October 19, 2022
That said, when in the past have you had to add a disclaimer to such a story with (to paraphrase) "they didn't tell me to say this"
I'm sure rarely, if ever
I don't carry anyone's water, but those who don't follow me may not know that. After covering yesterday's meetings, I didn't want this to come off as a response from somebody linked to Snyder.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) October 19, 2022
This ain’t it, Andy https://t.co/EpkxIaAk6A— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) October 20, 2022
Been a minute since I’ve seen boot licking to such a degree— Chris (@ChrisToTheHess) October 19, 2022
The #Broncos are receiving calls about their TEs with Albert Okwuegbunam drawing the most interest, per ESPN.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 19, 2022
The freakish 6'5, 258 pound target was a healthy inactive against the #Chargers on Monday but he's still only 24-years old with 4.49 wheels.pic.twitter.com/8fads9xnVW
Bailey Zappe vs Mac Jones this season (@gmfb) pic.twitter.com/xrFCvCLees— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 19, 2022
The Vikings have benefited more than any team from penalties in the first six weeks of the season. They've gained a net of nearly 3.0 expected points added per game! pic.twitter.com/90A5EY32K5— Anthony Reinhard (@reinhardNFL) October 19, 2022
NFL Coaches just looked swagged out in the 90s pic.twitter.com/3My5IwlppX— D (@GunslingerViews) October 19, 2022
This Hotel in Germany uses 3-d looking Carpet to stop guests kids from running pic.twitter.com/kQmMBuCDDP— jonathan slater☮️ (@jonslater37) October 18, 2022
October 19, 2022
