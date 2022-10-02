Ron Rivera Presser: It’s time to take another step, you see enough to tell you to play better, we should play better

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media https://t.co/4TQ9b7pgZG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 2, 2022
Need to sustain:
Ron Rivera at the podium. Said there were some things that were positive, but they need to sustain it. The second half, he said, wasn’t good enough— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 2, 2022
Penalties:
Rivera disappointed with the penalties. We hurt ourselves and took ourselves out of opportunities— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 2, 2022
Saahdiq Charles replacing Trai Turner:
Ron on the switch at RG for Washington: "Trai isn't quite where he needs to be yet. So the decision was to go with Saahdiq"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 2, 2022
Offense:
"I thought he had his moments, but we gotta sustain the success we have. The offensive line battled and gave us time, and we had opportunities we missed"— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
Rivera on Wentz and the offense today.
Not sure what game Rivera was watching where he thought the OL was giving the QB time
Running game:
Rivera liked what he saw from the running game, but negative plays hampered them throughout the game, particularly in the second half— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 2, 2022
Jahan Dotson injury:
"Dotson is a hamstring. He got held when he was trying to break across, and he tugged on it a little bit. Would be nice to see a penalty flag thrown our way once in a while".— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
Ron Rivera, post-game press conference.
Penalties:
Washington finished with 11 penalties compared to Dallas' four.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 2, 2022
"We hurt ourselves and took ourselves out of certain opportunities." -Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/P8X7UE7Ioz
Commanders had 11 penalties for 136 yards— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 2, 2022
"I am disappointed. We have to be disciple. We as coaches got to make sure gets corrected." - Ron Rivera@wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WQYlwrdTXC
Ron also not happy with the 'illegal contact or whatever they called it' on the first INT that was wiped out— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 2, 2022
Call was on BSJ and interception made by same, if I remember from the wreckage. #Commanders
Rivera had an issue with one of the two DPI calls on William Jackson III.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 2, 2022
WJ III also had a penalty that wiped out an INT by Kam Curl.
Rivera said of the CeeDee Lamb TD vs. WJIII - wants to see it again but 'he didn't squeeze it.' #Commanders
CeeDee Lamb TD:
"Honestly that's one I'm going to have to look at again and see what that route was."— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
Ron Rivera on the CeeDee Lamb wide open TD.
Play better:
Ron Rivera - “it’s time to take another step…you see enough to tell you to play better, we should play better”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 2, 2022
Carson Wentz
LIVE: QB Carson Wentz meets with the media https://t.co/1raeO4gmrN— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 2, 2022
Shot themselves in the foot:
Carson Wentz at the podium. Thought they executed some things well early, but the offense kept shooting itself in the foot— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 2, 2022
Clean up mistakes:
Wentz: we have to clean up the little mistakes. In games like this, it’ll come back to bite you— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 2, 2022
“I gotta be more consistent”:
Carson Wentz: "I gotta be better. I gotta be more consistent."— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 2, 2022
Asked Logan Thomas a few minutes ago how Carson is handling these recent losses and the literal/metaphorical pressure that's on him. Logan credited Carson for staying level pic.twitter.com/e3sWGydu0o
More accurate, make better decisions:
Carson Wentz holds himself accountable. pic.twitter.com/1vaGN5PNDD— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 2, 2022
Wentz: I have to be more accurate and make better decisions— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 2, 2022
2nd/3rd and longs:
Carson Wentz with an on-point assessment of what's plaguing the offense: "It's hard to live in second-and-15, third-and-long and convert from there"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 2, 2022
Locker room after the game:
Commanders QB Carson Wentz on the mood in the locker room after losing to the Dallas Cowboys— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 2, 2022
"Guys are frustrated but I can see it in their eyes. Guys are hungry." @wusa #HTTC pic.twitter.com/PdeOjdCKpk
Jahan Dotson
Injury:
Jahan Dotson, who left the game early because of a hamstring injury: “I’m feeling pretty good. Just gonna go in the training room and get some work. I think I was just cramping a little bit. Gonna get some work on my hamstring and I’ll be all right.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022
Sam Cosmi
Everything’s fixable:
Sam Cosmi: “Everything’s fixable. The ship hasn’t sunk”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 2, 2022
Jonathan Allen
Reality check:
Jon Allen on if the defense did enough to win today: “I don’t deal with what-ifs. I deal with reality. And the reality is that we lost”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 2, 2022
Penalties:
Jon Allen: "I think the officiating was horrible, but that's not the reason why we lost." pic.twitter.com/m13TGV7uhS— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 2, 2022
Jonathan Allen on the penalties: “If I’m being honest, they felt very one-sided. But that’s not the reason we lost.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022
Jon Allen said the “officiating was horrible”. Called it one sided. But also said “that’s not the reason we lost.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2022
William Jackson III
CeeDee Lamb TD:
William Jackson III said he was expecting safety help over the top on Lamb’s touchdown, but that Dallas did a good job of taking the safety away in a 2x2 look. The Cowboys drew the safety away from the play.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 2, 2022
William Jackson said he thought he had help over the top on the CeeDee Lamb TD: "Yeah, I was thinking I had a guy in the middle of the field and I was just going to play it outside in, but they did a good job of creating a 2x2 and taking the safety out."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022
Penalties:
Commanders CB William Jackson III, who was called twice for PI while covering Michael Gallup deep: "I feel like if they jump into you— it’s an offensive game and obviously we can’t touch them at all. I feel like if they jump into you and throw their hands up, what can you do?"— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022
Loading comments...