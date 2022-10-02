Washington Commanders play sloppy, penalty-filled game in 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are now 1-3, and have lost three games in a row. The offense looks scared and predictable. Carson Wentz is under constant pressure, and still making the same mistakes that have dogged him throughout his career. Washington’s defense held up it’s end for a lot of the game, but penalties and miscommunications killed their chances.

Washington got into the redzone in the 4th quarter after a bad put from Dallas, but couldn’t capitalize. A 3rd down sack led to a failed conversion on 4th and 15. Penalties continued to pile up in the 2nd half.

3rd quarter

Curtis Samuel sighting:

Excellent catch by Curtis Samuel going up the ladder to move the chains on 3rd and 12. #Commanders haven't thrown ball to him in 10+ yds region much this year.



Good to see him involved in middle of the field. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 2, 2022

Tress Way getting work:

Washington's first drive in the second half is unsuccessful. Tress Way punts. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 2, 2022

Cowboys injury:

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis ruled OUT with a groin injury. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2022

William Jackson finally makes a play:

William Jackson III with a big stop behind the line of scrimmage.



Nice play from the Corner.#HTTC | @WilliamJackson3 pic.twitter.com/WFEgWhRLgB — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

2nd INT wiped out by a penalty:

Another interception wiped away by a penalty. Yikes — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 2, 2022

Milo Eifler injury:

Milo Eifler was down for a minute after the punt. Walked off, escorted by several teammates. Being looked at on the sideline by trainers. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2022

Injury update: Milo Eifler (hamstring) questionable to return — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 2, 2022

Saahdiq Charles penalty:

Saahdiq Charles pinged for holding.



Gotta say though, he's been an upgrade on Trai Turner at the RG position. #HTTC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Drive killed:

Hold.

False start.

Loss of 2.

3rd and 27. pic.twitter.com/eTBoPDUdak — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 2, 2022

No flag:

How is this not running into the kicker? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UY5mNUobrh — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 2, 2022

Explosive play:

Fuller isn't a press-man corner, this is why they took him out of the slot last year. He needs to play off and with vision. Putting him back in this position is not playing to his strengths pic.twitter.com/zatEhZMe3b — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022

Held to a FG:

Dallas extends its lead with a field goal. After a 45-yard grab by Noah Brown, the Cowboys went on to hit a 28-yard attempt. The score: DAL 15, WAS 7 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 2, 2022

Percy Butler injury:

Injury update: Percy Butler (quad) questionable to return — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 2, 2022

Big play Dotson:

WENTZ TO DOTSON.



Quarterbacks typically have a favorite receiver they build a rapport with.



Through the first four weeks of the season, it certainly seems like Dotson is gonna be that guy for Wentz.#HTTC | @cj_wentz @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/lzm6cO1neu — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

#Commanders needed this one so badly. Wentz moves around to avoid pressure and finds Dotson down the sideline. Excellent catch by Dotson coming back to a ball that just reached him. pic.twitter.com/k6Et87wTcd — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022

Intentional grounding #2:

Washington tried to set up a play action shot and even rolled the pocket. Wentz immediately under siege. Intentional grounding.#Commanders pass pro is just disastrous right now. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 2, 2022

Sam Cosmi penalty:

Another penalty on Cosmi. Wow — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) October 2, 2022

Washington FG:

Joey Slye's field goal was VERY CLOSE to being blocked.



VERY VERY VERY close.



Surprised the broadcast didn't pick up on it but that's bad special teams blocking on the edge. pic.twitter.com/NpWVSrE2y7 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Pass interference:

Compare this to the no-call against McLaurin in the first quarter.



Dallas getting all the love from the refs today.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/iG2hvYV9gy — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Kendall Fuller was in position to possibly intercept that. Instead, he trips. William Jackson III is late and grabs the receiver to draw the PI call. Good grief. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 2, 2022

4th Quarter

CeeDee Lamb TD:

Dallas TD, wide open.



Zone coverage breakdown (again) sees CeeDee Lamb stroll into the endzone with absolutely no coverage near him.



Scheme.

Scheme.

Scheme. pic.twitter.com/gSrP04IdUF — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

#Commanders looked to be in a quarters shell. Curl attaches to inside route by TE, can't pass it off to McCain and get back outside in time. Leaves Jackson out leveraged vs dino route pic.twitter.com/R8jXsYcSgZ — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022

Bad Dax Milne:

Another special teams mistake for the #Commanders....



Dax Milne catches KO at minus-two and gets blown up at Dallas- 17.



The @NFL is literally begging you to take a touchback and the 25-yard line for free..#Commanders simply refuse. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 2, 2022

Jonathan Allen:

Jon Allen has been a badass all day. Batted ball in the endzone there to end a drive and give the #Commanders amazing field position. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 2, 2022

Bad punt:

Bad punt by Dallas. Washington now has the ball at the Cowboys' 30-yard line. Need need need to end this drive in the end zone — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 2, 2022

Carson Wentz sack:

Cowboys sack Wentz on 3rd and with a 4-man rush.



4th and 15, and Commanders going for it. I get it down 12 with 8:02 remaining. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2022

Turnover on downs:

The Commanders were rewarded great field position on a botched punt and they fail to score off it. Wentz's pass on fourth-and-10 is incomplete. Turnover on downs. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 2, 2022

Not a bad throw by Wentz despite pass rushers in his face, but Trevon Diggs gets a finger on the ball intended for Terry McLaurin in the end zone.



Cowboys ball. PI call on William Jackson before I could tweet about the 4th down play. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2022

3rd penalty for William Jackson:

The III in William Jackson III is for the number of penalties he earns per game. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 2, 2022

So no pass interference on Diggs grabbing McLaurin’s hip but very next play of course there’s another penalty on WSH. Commanders have played sloppy but call it at least semi fair. Come on. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 2, 2022

William Jackson finally makes a play:

William Jackson III redeems himself with a nice play (in Man Coverage - hint hint). #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TLEk4VU6jU — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Jahan Dotson injury:

Injury update: WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) questionable to return — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 2, 2022

Carson Wentz INT:

Carson Wentz INT, and that'll shut the door on this game.



The Washington Commanders are simply a bad football team in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SL81crUtCy — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Wentz INT kills any slim chance Washington had of getting back into the game. Trying to hit Samuel over the middle, but DB was watching him the whole way, undercuts the route and intercepts it easily. pic.twitter.com/WyCtSUFinH — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022

Consecutive bad passes by Wentz to end that drive.



The offense - QB and all - are trending in the wrong direction. 18 points the past two weeks. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 2, 2022

Carson Wentz in garbage time:

It's garbage time but Wentz missing those simple out routes stands out so much more when you also aren't hitting the bombs. — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) October 2, 2022

Penalties: