Washington Commanders trail the Dallas Cowboys 12-7 after two quarters

The Washington Commanders were scoreless in the 1st quarter again. They held the Dallas Cowboys to two field goals for most of the 1st half. Washington dealt with crippling penalties, and finally pulled RG Trai Turner, replacing him with Saahdiq Charles. Washington had an explosive play from J.D. McKissic and Carson Wentz was able to hit Jahan Dotson for his 4th TD of the season.
Washington almost followed that up with a huge momentum shifter when Benjamin St-Juste intercepted Cooper Rush. That turnover was killed by an illegal contact penalty on St-Juste. The Cowboys kept that drive alive and scored the go ahead touchdown. Washington DE Efe Obada blocked the extra point and hesitated when recovering the ball allowing him to get taken down. That could have been ran back for 2 points. Washington’s final drive was a giant nothingburger of wasted time that ended in a throwaway interception from Wentz. Dallas leads Washington 12-7 going into halftime.
1st Quarter
Coin toss:
Coin toss.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2022
Logan Thomas called heads.
Logan Thomas made a good call.
Commanders win, defer to the 2H.
Time to football.
Explosive play:
3rd and 5, initial coverage is good but Zeke sneaks out as a checkdown option late and nobody is prepared to cover him. Big play for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/F89Vn0kM0Y— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022
Ezekiel Elliott gains 31 on a catch-and-run. Missed tackle by Cole Holcomb.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022
There's one explosive play already ...
Ezekiel Elliott's 31-yard gain is the 18th time this season the Commanders' defense has given up a play of at least 20 yards. They led the league entering this weekend's action.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 2, 2022
Washington’s first drive:
A noticeably different approach on this drive for Washington. A commitment to the run, short passes and even a screen to Terry McLaurin.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 2, 2022
Trai Turner false start:
Doing a good job staying ahead of the chains on first down, but man the false starts can be killers in a game like this.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2022
Carson Wentz sacked:
On the first obvious passing down of the game (with an empty backfield), the 4 man rush from Dallas gets to Carzon Wentz way too easily.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/4Ul85R9ulD— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
Cowboys sack on 2nd and long. Looks like the C and RG get things mixed up. C slides to pick up LB but RG works outside, leaves DT free up the middle for the sack pic.twitter.com/DbP0kln1Es— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022
Looked like there was miscommunication between C Nick Martin and RG Trai Turner, leading to the sack of Wentz.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022
Drive killer:
Commanders talked this week about avoiding those 2nd/3rd and long scenarios. Did a nice job initially, picking up a pair of first downs.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2022
Then:
* 3-yard run
* False start penalty on Trai Turner
* Wentz sacked
* Wentz pressured on 3rd and 21
* Punt
3 safeties:
Washington went with a three-safety look on its second drive. Kam Curl was in the box with Forrest and McCain on the back end. And it led to a three-and-out. Jon Allen with the third down sack.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 2, 2022
Cooper Rush sack:
SACK— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
Washington shows blitz, but only rushes 4 on 3rd down.
But 4 is enough, with Jon Allen's power getting the job done!#HTTC | @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/lo6ryEVGfb
Nice change up from Jon Allen here. Typically likes to work inside with a cross chop, but here he uses an outside club and arm over before ripping through to get the sack #Commanders pic.twitter.com/TBREaZy9Hy— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022
Nick Martin penalty:
Commanders featuring Cam Sims and Dyami Brown on the left side on that play.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022
Nick Martin called for holding.
No flag:
There was no flag for DPI on this play.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
There should have been.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/kkCSDtq1iH
Jamin Davis vs CeeDee Lamb:
Dear Jack Del Rio,— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
Please explain why we have a Linebacker in coverage on the Cowboys #1 receiver?
I just want to know why.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/XV6CWU6Uc0
Another unproductive 1st quarter:
Commanders with their 3rd straight game with less than 30 yards on the first quarter. They had only 23 yards in the first quarter against Dallas. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rMXcivW9UI— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 2, 2022
2nd Quarter
Another Cowboys field goal:
Another field goal for Dallas. After Benjamin St-Juste tackles Cooper Rush on third down, Brett Maher hits a 45-yard attempt. The score: DAL 6, WAS 0— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 2, 2022
Saahdiq Charles replaces Trai Turner:
Saahdiq Charles in for Trai Turner at Right Guard.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
I don't believe it's for an injury.#HTTC
Intentional grounding:
You escape Micah Parsons, then you need to get rid of the ball. Avoid negative situations... Fail— John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2022
TE blocking:
Excellent blocks on the edge by TEs John Bates and Logan Thomas. Opens up a huge lane for the back pic.twitter.com/9kkolu6koJ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022
Saahdiq Charles:
Saahdiq Charles, in the game for Trai Turner, just absolutely levelled his guy on the screen play.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
BOOM#HTTC | @saahdiq pic.twitter.com/rZS2x2bpkL
MVP:
https://t.co/84BWdYK51L pic.twitter.com/Lh6f6CxGN7— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2022
Carson Wentz vs water bottle:
Carson Wentz is seeing the same OL vision that we are. pic.twitter.com/WVAyWhUDUf— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
3rd down defense:
Aside from that 31-yard catch-and-run by Ezekiel Elliott, Washington's D has come up big on 3rd downs:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022
3-5: 31 yards allowed
3-8: 2 yards
3-3: Sack -6 yards
3-12: 6 yards
3-9: Incomplete
Big play McKissic:
JD McKissic! Big gain!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
Really explosive around the edge here and the Commanders are in the red zone!#HTTC | @JdMckissic pic.twitter.com/SEENfyvhk2
Excellent job by the offensive line on this run. C Nick Martin reaches the DT and cuts him off, Cosmi keeps Parsons outside, Charles reaches the LB and McKissic finds the lane pic.twitter.com/8B5ReaCAff— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022
Jahan Dotson TD!:
Jahan Dotson just catches touchdowns. Great route, great throw by Wentz. #Commanders TD gets them the lead pic.twitter.com/66jLEKb1i2— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022
FIRST HALF TOUCHDOWN!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
It's a redzone fade thrown perfectly by Wentz to the rookie Jahan Dotson!
Jay Gruden would be proud.#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/MxOY1wX5eZ
Key on that TD: Motion by Bates told Wentz he had man coverage. Cleared out the side for Dotson to win to the corner.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste INT/penalty:
Oh, come on!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
This 'illegal contact' penalty wipes away a great INT by Benjamin St Juste.
I guess it's there, but that's soft. pic.twitter.com/1dVKTM9eEG
Michael Gallup TD:
Dallas gets a touchdown because we once again had a Linebacker in coverage against a Wide Receiver.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
Cole Holcomb can't stick with Michael Gallup, and the Cowboys capitalize. pic.twitter.com/dgO2geqoxg
Blocked FG:
PAT BLOCKED!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022
Efe Obada with the ball to deny the Cowboys the extra point!#HTTC | @EfeObadaUK pic.twitter.com/0fPNpyy5L7
Commanders block the PAT and Obada apparently didn't realize you could return that for points. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 2, 2022
Carson Wentz INT:
I get its at the end of the half and there's no real risk in taking a shot, but this is still a poor decision by Wentz. Not a double move, so Diggs stays on top of it the whole way. Never really there, certainly not that far inside. pic.twitter.com/UmMVPrtkqJ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022
