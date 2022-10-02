 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders trail the Dallas Cowboys 12-7 after two quarters

Washington trails going into the 2nd half

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders were scoreless in the 1st quarter again. They held the Dallas Cowboys to two field goals for most of the 1st half. Washington dealt with crippling penalties, and finally pulled RG Trai Turner, replacing him with Saahdiq Charles. Washington had an explosive play from J.D. McKissic and Carson Wentz was able to hit Jahan Dotson for his 4th TD of the season.

Washington almost followed that up with a huge momentum shifter when Benjamin St-Juste intercepted Cooper Rush. That turnover was killed by an illegal contact penalty on St-Juste. The Cowboys kept that drive alive and scored the go ahead touchdown. Washington DE Efe Obada blocked the extra point and hesitated when recovering the ball allowing him to get taken down. That could have been ran back for 2 points. Washington’s final drive was a giant nothingburger of wasted time that ended in a throwaway interception from Wentz. Dallas leads Washington 12-7 going into halftime.

