Washington Commanders trail the Dallas Cowboys 12-7 after two quarters

The Washington Commanders were scoreless in the 1st quarter again. They held the Dallas Cowboys to two field goals for most of the 1st half. Washington dealt with crippling penalties, and finally pulled RG Trai Turner, replacing him with Saahdiq Charles. Washington had an explosive play from J.D. McKissic and Carson Wentz was able to hit Jahan Dotson for his 4th TD of the season.

Washington almost followed that up with a huge momentum shifter when Benjamin St-Juste intercepted Cooper Rush. That turnover was killed by an illegal contact penalty on St-Juste. The Cowboys kept that drive alive and scored the go ahead touchdown. Washington DE Efe Obada blocked the extra point and hesitated when recovering the ball allowing him to get taken down. That could have been ran back for 2 points. Washington’s final drive was a giant nothingburger of wasted time that ended in a throwaway interception from Wentz. Dallas leads Washington 12-7 going into halftime.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Coin toss.



Logan Thomas called heads.



Logan Thomas made a good call.



Commanders win, defer to the 2H.



Time to football. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2022

Explosive play:

3rd and 5, initial coverage is good but Zeke sneaks out as a checkdown option late and nobody is prepared to cover him. Big play for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/F89Vn0kM0Y — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022

Ezekiel Elliott gains 31 on a catch-and-run. Missed tackle by Cole Holcomb.



There's one explosive play already ... — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022

Ezekiel Elliott's 31-yard gain is the 18th time this season the Commanders' defense has given up a play of at least 20 yards. They led the league entering this weekend's action. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 2, 2022

Washington’s first drive:

A noticeably different approach on this drive for Washington. A commitment to the run, short passes and even a screen to Terry McLaurin. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 2, 2022

Trai Turner false start:

Doing a good job staying ahead of the chains on first down, but man the false starts can be killers in a game like this. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2022

Carson Wentz sacked:

On the first obvious passing down of the game (with an empty backfield), the 4 man rush from Dallas gets to Carzon Wentz way too easily.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/4Ul85R9ulD — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Cowboys sack on 2nd and long. Looks like the C and RG get things mixed up. C slides to pick up LB but RG works outside, leaves DT free up the middle for the sack pic.twitter.com/DbP0kln1Es — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022

Looked like there was miscommunication between C Nick Martin and RG Trai Turner, leading to the sack of Wentz. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022

Drive killer:

Commanders talked this week about avoiding those 2nd/3rd and long scenarios. Did a nice job initially, picking up a pair of first downs.



Then:

* 3-yard run

* False start penalty on Trai Turner

* Wentz sacked

* Wentz pressured on 3rd and 21

* Punt — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 2, 2022

3 safeties:

Washington went with a three-safety look on its second drive. Kam Curl was in the box with Forrest and McCain on the back end. And it led to a three-and-out. Jon Allen with the third down sack. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 2, 2022

Cooper Rush sack:

SACK



Washington shows blitz, but only rushes 4 on 3rd down.



But 4 is enough, with Jon Allen's power getting the job done!#HTTC | @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/lo6ryEVGfb — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Nice change up from Jon Allen here. Typically likes to work inside with a cross chop, but here he uses an outside club and arm over before ripping through to get the sack #Commanders pic.twitter.com/TBREaZy9Hy — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022

Nick Martin penalty:

Commanders featuring Cam Sims and Dyami Brown on the left side on that play.



Nick Martin called for holding. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022

No flag:

There was no flag for DPI on this play.



There should have been.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/kkCSDtq1iH — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Jamin Davis vs CeeDee Lamb:

Dear Jack Del Rio,



Please explain why we have a Linebacker in coverage on the Cowboys #1 receiver?



I just want to know why.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/XV6CWU6Uc0 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Another unproductive 1st quarter:

Commanders with their 3rd straight game with less than 30 yards on the first quarter. They had only 23 yards in the first quarter against Dallas. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rMXcivW9UI — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 2, 2022

2nd Quarter

Another Cowboys field goal:

Another field goal for Dallas. After Benjamin St-Juste tackles Cooper Rush on third down, Brett Maher hits a 45-yard attempt. The score: DAL 6, WAS 0 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 2, 2022

Saahdiq Charles replaces Trai Turner:

Saahdiq Charles in for Trai Turner at Right Guard.



I don't believe it's for an injury.#HTTC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Intentional grounding:

You escape Micah Parsons, then you need to get rid of the ball. Avoid negative situations... Fail — John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2022

TE blocking:

Excellent blocks on the edge by TEs John Bates and Logan Thomas. Opens up a huge lane for the back pic.twitter.com/9kkolu6koJ — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022

Saahdiq Charles:

Saahdiq Charles, in the game for Trai Turner, just absolutely levelled his guy on the screen play.



BOOM#HTTC | @saahdiq pic.twitter.com/rZS2x2bpkL — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

MVP:

Carson Wentz vs water bottle:

Carson Wentz is seeing the same OL vision that we are. pic.twitter.com/WVAyWhUDUf — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

3rd down defense:

Aside from that 31-yard catch-and-run by Ezekiel Elliott, Washington's D has come up big on 3rd downs:



3-5: 31 yards allowed

3-8: 2 yards

3-3: Sack -6 yards

3-12: 6 yards

3-9: Incomplete — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 2, 2022

Big play McKissic:

JD McKissic! Big gain!



Really explosive around the edge here and the Commanders are in the red zone!#HTTC | @JdMckissic pic.twitter.com/SEENfyvhk2 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Excellent job by the offensive line on this run. C Nick Martin reaches the DT and cuts him off, Cosmi keeps Parsons outside, Charles reaches the LB and McKissic finds the lane pic.twitter.com/8B5ReaCAff — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022

Jahan Dotson TD!:

Jahan Dotson just catches touchdowns. Great route, great throw by Wentz. #Commanders TD gets them the lead pic.twitter.com/66jLEKb1i2 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 2, 2022

FIRST HALF TOUCHDOWN!



It's a redzone fade thrown perfectly by Wentz to the rookie Jahan Dotson!



Jay Gruden would be proud.#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/MxOY1wX5eZ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Key on that TD: Motion by Bates told Wentz he had man coverage. Cleared out the side for Dotson to win to the corner. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 2, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste INT/penalty:

Oh, come on!



This 'illegal contact' penalty wipes away a great INT by Benjamin St Juste.



I guess it's there, but that's soft. pic.twitter.com/1dVKTM9eEG — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Michael Gallup TD:

Dallas gets a touchdown because we once again had a Linebacker in coverage against a Wide Receiver.



Cole Holcomb can't stick with Michael Gallup, and the Cowboys capitalize. pic.twitter.com/dgO2geqoxg — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Blocked FG:

PAT BLOCKED!



Efe Obada with the ball to deny the Cowboys the extra point!#HTTC | @EfeObadaUK pic.twitter.com/0fPNpyy5L7 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 2, 2022

Commanders block the PAT and Obada apparently didn't realize you could return that for points. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 2, 2022

