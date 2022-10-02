Sunday Morning Football in London: Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints

Good morning! Hopefully you’re up, or remembered to check your fantasy football lineup if you have anyone from either of the teams playing in London this morning. The Minnesota Vikings are playing the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first game of the NFL International Series for the 2022-23 season. The Saints will be starting Andy Dalton and they will be facing our old friend Kirk Cousins. The last time Cousins played in London it was also against Dalton, but that game ended in a tie between the Bengals and Redskins.

Kirk Cousins being .500 in London despite only playing there once is one of the greatest stats in this sports history https://t.co/21PidzaMGF — sports tweeter Matthias (tone setter) (@KryzivenTake2) September 30, 2022

Who: Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (1-2)

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London

When: October 2, 2022, 9:30 a.m.

TV: NFL Network

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)

Mark Sanchez (color analyst)

Laura Okmin (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: Vikings -3, 41 1/5 O/U

Prediction: Vikings 33 - Saints 17

