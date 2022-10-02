NFL Week 4: Sunday Night Football Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with a Super Bowl LV. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 two seasons ago. It was Tom Brady’s 7th Super Bowl victory in 10 appearances. Patrick Mahomes was appearing in his 2nd consecutive Super Bowl, but is still looking for his next ring. Both teams come into tonight’s game with a 2-1 record and are looking to once again get to the big game at the end of the season.
This game was almost moved due to Hurricane Ian hitting south Florida as a Category 4. The area has been deemed safe enough for a game. The Buccaneers were forced to moved locations for practice this week, and have been dealing with the devastation to their home state this week.
Who: Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
Where: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
When: October 2, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus
DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -1, 46 O/U
Prediction: Chiefs 33 - Buccaneers 27
