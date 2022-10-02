Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. Wes Schweitzer(concussion) was the only player ruled out. Washington placed him on IR yesterday which keeps him off the active roster for at least the next 4 games. They will start Nick Martin at center in Schweitzer’s place, and elevated Wes Martin from the practice squad to provide more depth for the interior OL. Starting LT Charles Leno Jr. was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but he will be active today.

James Smith-Williams missed last week’s game with an abdominal strain, but he’s active. DT Daniel Wise(ankle) and DE Casey Toohill(concussion) were both ruled out last week. Toohill will return to the field vs the Cowboys, but Wise gets another week off.

The other 4 inactives are rookies. QB Sam Howell is Washington's #3 and is not expected to be active this year unless there is an injury. Chris Paul was a 7th round pick who will continue to develop this year. Tariq Castro-Fields goes back to the inactive list after playing special teams last week with William Jackson out of the lineup. Cole Turner continues to be a healthy scratch with Armani Rogers getting the nod as TE3.

Washington Inactives

Charles Leno is active



The Dallas Cowboys get some reinforcements on offense back today. Michael Gallup will play his first game after tearing his ACL in January. TE Dalton Schultz returns to the field after missing the Week 3 game vs the Giants.

Cowboys Inactives