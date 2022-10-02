NFL Week 4: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 4's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 3 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill your viewing schedule. Fox has one game featuring two NFC teams. CBS has two games featuring three AFC teams and an NFC team. Enjoy watching an epic duel between Aaron Rodgers and Brian Hoyer!
CBS
New England Patriots @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm
Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm
FOX
Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers, 4:05 pm
