All aTwitter: 2 October 2022 - Gameday Week 4 - The Cowboys

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-- Placed OL Wes Schweitzer on the Reserve/Injured List

-- Elevated OL Wes Martin from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/XjCt7vFhIU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2022

#Cowboys starting safety Jayron Kearse is OUT Week 4 vs the #Commanders, per source.



Kearse injured his knee Week 1 and has yet to return. Last season, he recorded 101 tackles, 9 TFLs, two INTs and a sack — while also wearing the green dot for Dan Quinn’s defense. https://t.co/eYI7bgbPfP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 2, 2022

Jon Allen being Jon Allen pic.twitter.com/RFAZ5YmX9B — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 28, 2022

2020 coaching hires

- Joe Judge (10-23) fired

- Mike McCarthy (20-16)

- Matt Rhule (11 -25)

- Ron Rivera (15-20)

- Kevin Stefanski (21-15) — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 1, 2022

Through 3 weeks in 2020, teams were averaging 35 yards per drive; through 3 weeks in 2020, teams averaged 32 yards per drive.



Which teams were responsible for the biggest declines? The Packers, Rams, and Colts. pic.twitter.com/90gsK7dmCv — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 1, 2022

Officially the worst night ever: #Giants WR Sterling Shepard was fined $10,609 for coming off the bench after Sam Williams’ hit on Daniel Jones last week. Shepard also was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and suffered a season-ending knee injury later in the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2022

Washington Commanders are one of two team rumored to most likely be on the market. Per AJ & Mike. https://t.co/X41gH1Rai0 — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 1, 2022

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check last Sunday, as @ProFootballTalk said.



Both the UNC and the #Dolphins team physician were interviewed Friday, per source. Investigation ongoing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2022

Richard, you called TNF a “poopfest” and you wrote an entire column called “Why I Hate Thursday Night Football.” That energy was nowhere to be seen from you when it was needed most. https://t.co/LQ6wMKf8Wm — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 2, 2022

NFLPA and NFL soon are expected to agree to new protocols in which any time any player demonstrates any instability, he is not allowed to return to the game. The rule could go into effect as early as week 5. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2022

The NFL and NFLPA are working towards updated concussion protocols, which should be done in the coming days, while an investigation into the Tua Tagovailoa situation continues. Joint statement: pic.twitter.com/tO8tevbReu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2022

Reminder: Tomorrow’s first NFL game is at 9:30am ET. #Vikings-#Saints in London. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2022

Seriously have they caught the dudes who shot Brian Robinson yet? — RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 1, 2022

The Bella Hadid spray-on dress is a liquid fibre — bound together with polymers — that evaporates when it hits a surface (like human skin).



It feels like suede when after drying and can be manipulated into different shapes. Insane. pic.twitter.com/pGyT5HnObE — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) October 1, 2022

Major drama in the pro fishing tournament world where multiple time winners were caught stuffing their keepers with lead weighs and other fish filets @StoolOutdoors pic.twitter.com/2cTxKQJwya — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2022

BREAKING: More than 100 people died after a riot broke out at an Liga 1 football match between Arema and Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/YsDWQfbkRZ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 1, 2022

