Commanders vs. Cowboys: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders opened as 3 point road underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, and have held pretty steadily there throughout the week. The public is actually backing Washington to cover the spread this week, but they need to do more than cover, they need a win. Falling to 1-2 isn’t a death sentence in the NFL, but it puts you on life support, especially after losing two in a row and falling to the basement of the division.

Washington could be the last team to play backup QB Cooper Rush before Dax Prescott returns to the field following thumb surgery. They will have to take advantage of this and leave Texas with a win or their odds of even making the playoffs plummet.

Injury Report

Commanders vs Cowboys Injury Report: Nick Martin starting; Tyler Larsen returning to practice next week https://t.co/PLpZmduapG — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 30, 2022

Matchup: Washington Commanders (1-2) @ Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 2nd | 1 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

TELEVISION: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Erin Andrews (sideline)

Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Dallas: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 808

Washington: Sirius 133, XM/SXM 383, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +3, O/U 41

Prediction: Dallas 27 - Washington 23

Enemy Blog: Blogging the Boys

