Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to their regular practice schedule today after taking some extra time off during their mini-bye following their appearance on Thursday Night Football. The team continues to have an extensive injury list, with a few lingering injuries to players the team has decided not to place on injured reserve.

Limited

S Percy Butler - The rookie safety missed the last two games with a quad injury and was limited today.

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury and said he was day-to-day after being limited in today’s practice.

RT Sam Cosmi - Washington’s starting right tackle had thumb surgery a few weeks ago, but returned to practice with a cast on. He was limited today, and Ron Rivera said he’s working on playing with the cast.

CB Tariq Castro-Fields - The rookie CB played on special teams Thursday night, but injured his knee during the early portion of practice today.

DNP

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas came back from an ACL tear, but is now dealing with a calf injury. He said he took a step forward in his recovery, and is hopeful to play this week.

TE John Bates - He was dealing with a calf injury, then suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday that kept him out of practice today.

RB Jonathan Williams - Injured his knee two weeks ago, and still isn’t practicing.

WR Dyami Brown - Had his breakout game two weeks ago, but was limited in Thursday’s game.

CB William Jackson III - He’s still dealing with a back injury, and rumors of a trade request

QB Carson Wentz - Had surgery this week and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. The team has to make a decision on placing him on IR this week.

The big name on the Packers injury report is Aaron Rodgers he injured his thumb in Green Bay’s loss to the Jets on Sunday. He is playing it off, and expects to be practicing the rest of the week.