Ron Rivera Presser: ACL injuries are not 8 months; Chase Young’s repair was more extensive

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/pY1Kr1UztX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 19, 2022
Dan Snyder/Jim Irsay:
Ron Rivera on Jim Irsay's comments about Dan Snyder...— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 19, 2022
"I'm not going to comment on that. We're focusing in on playing football."
Packers losing Davante Adams:
Rivera at the podium. Said losing Adams has been a huge change for the Packers, but they’re still an explosive and dynamic offense— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 19, 2022
Injured players:
Rivera said both Dotson and Cosmi looked good in limited action. Noted Cosmi is learning how to play with the cast on his left hand— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 19, 2022
Chase Young:
Right now, Chase Young’s recovery is where the doctors thought it would be, Rivera said. Young will meet with them later this week to determine the next steps.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 19, 2022
Rivera on Chase Young's recovery.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 19, 2022
Says "ACL's are not eight months." Some guys like Adrian Peterson are freaks with their quicker returns. Could be "10 months, a year, a year-and-a-half" for a player depending on the human.
Still waiting on the re-examination with Dr. Andrews.
Taylor Heinicke:
Jahan Dotson:
Rivera said Dotson’s route running ability is one of the reasons why he’s such a good red zone threat. Knows how to put his body between the ball and the defender. “He runs very mature routes.”— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 19, 2022
One subtle aspect of Jahan Dotson's skill set that is really useful in the mind of Ron Rivera is how Dotson understands body positioning and how to ensure he's between the ball and the defender as much as possible. It's especially vital in the red zone— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 19, 2022
Sam Cosmi at guard:
Asked Rivera about whether the coaches would consider moving Sam Cosmi to guard whenever he returns, with Cornelius Lucas remaining at RT. He seemed open to the possibility, but TBD. Cosmi's injured thumb among the variables. Cosmi "limited" today after sitting out last 2 games.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 19, 2022
Logan Thomas
Calf injury:
Logan Thomas (calf) said he took a step forward today with his recovery. Will see how he feels tomorrow, but he's hopeful for Sunday.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 19, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Taylor Heinicke:
Practice Updates
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson is stretching and in pads— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 19, 2022
Jahan Dotson. pic.twitter.com/aZf45Zm0YQ— John Keim (@john_keim) October 19, 2022
Logan Thomas
Logan Thomas has a uniform on but no pads it looks like.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 19, 2022
Tight Ends
Thin TE room today with FB Alex Armah back.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 19, 2022
Logan Thomas (calf) and John Bates (hamstring) not with the group.
Sam Cosmi
And Sam Cosmi is in pads with a cast on his left hand— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 19, 2022
Quarterbacks
Heinicke taking starting reps with Howell and Fromm behind him pic.twitter.com/NZVVxUJ8li— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 19, 2022
Your new starting QB. Taylor Heinicke. #Commanders @wtop. pic.twitter.com/tJOu2DzmJF— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 19, 2022
William Jackson
On the side field: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Dyami Brown— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 19, 2022
Side field
RB drills
McKissic and Robinson going through individual drills pic.twitter.com/2ncK37NOpk— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 19, 2022
