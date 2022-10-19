All aTwitter: 19 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Another chapter to @BrianR_4's comeback story— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 18, 2022
Brian is nominated for @pepsi Rookie of the Week‼️
VOTE https://t.co/GuTXv5NUak pic.twitter.com/GYyEjjrElh
Dan Snyder sent a letter to his fellow owners today. pic.twitter.com/zSdhVCQBBa— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 18, 2022
As a fan, do you think Dan Snyder loves the fans?— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) October 18, 2022
Poll question #2:— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) October 18, 2022
As fan, would Dan Snyder selling the team make you happier?
Fans spent the whole offseason calling this man a liquored up drug addict nincompoop;— Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) October 18, 2022
He is now their hero. https://t.co/5t0PQXjJGq
Important phrase at the end of Jim Irsay’s comments about removing Dan Snyder from ownership: “And we have complete authority to do that.”— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 18, 2022
Tanya Snyder is representing the Commanders at today's NFL owners' meeting in New York, source says. The meeting is under way and she is inside the room.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 18, 2022
Statement from a Commanders spokesperson regarding Jim Irsay’s call for Dan Snyder to be removed: pic.twitter.com/DcqpcasyJQ— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 18, 2022
#Commanders fans (myself included) when Jim Irsay threw shade on Carson Wentz all offseason: "Whatta tool Irsay is!"#Commanders fans (myself included) when Irsay became the first NFL owner to say there's merit to removing Dan Snyder as #Commanders owner: "Jim, you my dawg!"— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 18, 2022
I believe this is the first time an NFL owner has said something like this publicly about Dan Snyder.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 18, 2022
This is big. https://t.co/fE6kBJ3ohC
And in a lot of ways Irsay is the perfect owner to come out against Snyder - the Colts owner has plenty of public baggage, and in turn, probably little to hide.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 18, 2022
I wonder where the Jim Irsay statue will be in the new stadium— SAQdaddy (@saqdaddy) October 19, 2022
From NFL Now: Jerry Jones is still behind #Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, and unless that changes, not much else will. pic.twitter.com/rcSgQToXGZ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2022
Commanders attorney told me the opposite yesterday on @1067theFan https://t.co/nO1bPegTnv— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 19, 2022
Asked about Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones said “It’s a media issue more than an ownership issue.”— Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) October 18, 2022
Patriots owner Robert Kraft asked what he thinks the other owners think of Dan Snyder: “You’re gonna have to ask them.”— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 18, 2022
Absolute terrible question.— BJL1906 (@Big_John_1906) October 18, 2022
Ask him directly his thought!
To remove an NFL owner, you need 24 of the 32 other NFL owners to vote that owner out.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 18, 2022
Right now, on the record, there is one vote.
Jim Irsay
23 more to go
To be clear, the Colts @JimIrsay is not the only person who wants Dan Snyder out of the NFL. He is just the first one to say it on the record.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 18, 2022
#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was not aware Jim Irsay would make his Dan Snyder comments and that he's waiting on Mary Jo White’s investigation before making determinations.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 18, 2022
“It’s premature for anybody to make any comments,” he said. “We need to follow the process.”
Couple tidbits as we start the day:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 18, 2022
--One of the Snyders' planes went from Chicago to London for the weekend after Thursday's game, per a source. It landed in NYC this morning.
--Any discussion about Snyder is expected to take place later today (in the 5 pm hour).
Hey Im not just a anonymous source, I am a beloved and widely followed twitter account, a scholar and a gentleman! PS, Tanya's jet took off too and will be landing at Teterboro airport soon!— Dan Snyder Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) October 18, 2022
Q: Do you think Daniel Snyder is good for the league?— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 18, 2022
Goodell: I feel that everyone deserves the opportunity to prove the facts.
Dan Snyder right now: pic.twitter.com/n6vL43E8WZ— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) October 19, 2022
My immediate take: Goodell is mad Irsay broke ranks now but that won’t mean much once this report comes out.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 18, 2022
This isn’t Ace Ventura or Columbo, doggedly pursuing the truth for truth’s sake. It sure sounds like the NFL is throwing itself an alley oop to dunk on Snyder— Thomas Witbeck (@twitbeck3) October 19, 2022
Just in: Attorneys for former Washington employees are threatening legal action against the NFL after ESPN claimed Dan Snyder used the Wilkinson investigation to form a "tip sheet." They want to hear back from Roger Goodell: pic.twitter.com/c434P03el5— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 18, 2022
Taylor Heinicke will start at QB this Sunday vs. Green Bay#GBvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/U2y96DQu8v— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 18, 2022
Carson Wentz career with Washington:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 18, 2022
- 63.1 overall PFF grade, 4.8 big time throw %, 3.5 turnover worthy play %, 74.1 adjusted completion %, 8.1 ADOT
Taylor Heinicke career with Washington:
- 66.6 overall grade, 4.2 BTT%, 4.0 TWP%, 71.1 ADJ%, 8.7 ADOT
I thought it was his arm strength https://t.co/q7o0k5pIkU— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) October 18, 2022
Sam Howell from today. https://t.co/lDJwKXXCfA— John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2022
Good stuff here about Howell’s footwork. Was clear to see in preseason that his drops/hitch steps weren’t always in sync with the routes he was looking to throw to. Important fundamental for him to work on. https://t.co/t9R2HGibxq— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 18, 2022
Washington is only 1 game out of the wildcard that’s wild because as bad as it’s been they still have a pulse.— Zac (@DCzWall) October 18, 2022
CB William Jackson III denied reports that he wants to be traded.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2022
William Jackson III: "It's been adversity, for sure. But that's part of the game. I was asked to do different things, you know, so I'm just trying to get accustomed with the zone thing, still getting that together, but it's coming together slowly and surely."— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 18, 2022
Two things:— John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2022
1) Chase Young will see Dr. Andrews later this week; if all goes well he practices next week.
2) A decision on Carson Wentz/IR will be made at the end of the week, following 3 days of rehab so Dr.'s have a better idea of how long it'll take.
Reading this made me realize how many fans have given up on Chase Young. What is it about his performance that made y'all think he wasn't good? https://t.co/97C4107ddI— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 18, 2022
This Sunday our alumni are coming home— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 18, 2022
In honor of our 90th season we’re celebrating all of our past players
Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2022
I have never been more OBSESSED with a camera/lens combo than with the FX-3 + 50mm f/1.2. It is an absolute cheat code during pregame. pic.twitter.com/1SPq3CdJ2a— Nicholas Miller (@NickMillerVideo) October 18, 2022
Mac Jones' relationship with #Patriots has 'gotten sideways'— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2022
"Wait a second, 'why are you hiring a defensive coach as my offensive coordinator?'"
.@AlbertBreer was on the @dpshow and detailed the friction in the relationship.
Pats wanted Mac to get surgery and Mac declined. pic.twitter.com/z7rcUZaYml
"Making the Pro Bowl [last year] pumped his head up a lot... this kid needed to be humbled."@BenVolin explains why Bailey Zappe's recent success is good for Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/7ivor4TCWI— NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 18, 2022
There comes a point in an ultra-successful quarterback's career where he ceases to be a professional football player and becomes an utterly bats**t celebrity famebrain. Russell Wilson crossed that Rubicon a while ago, but it took a move to Denver to make it obvious.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) October 18, 2022
#Broncos LB Aaron Patrick, who grabbed his knee after this awkward sideline collision Monday night, suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, per source. pic.twitter.com/QYJkLiv4vP— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2022
I don’t know what the Wink and the Giants call this stunt/rush,— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) October 18, 2022
but I love it lol pic.twitter.com/g2S3o1ggpW
The NFL and Amazon announced that in 2023, Prime Video will exclusively stream a “Black Friday” game, the Friday after Thanksgiving. The first-ever NFL Black Friday game will take place on November 24, 2023 with an expected kick off of 3pm ET. Teams are TBD.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2022
NFL meeting week 6 pic.twitter.com/cG85iNX4Se— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 18, 2022
2022 Owners Meeting pic.twitter.com/a8ToZnf7ur— John Morrison (@johnkmorrison) October 18, 2022
Friends, please drop by Jim Irsay's twitter and tell him how much you appreciate his bravery today. https://t.co/pdNbaOIEtH— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 19, 2022
Loading comments...