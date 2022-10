Dan Snyder sends a letter to fellow NFL owners disputing ESPN report he collected “dirt” on them

NFL owners are meeting in New York today, but Dan Snyder is once again not there to represent the Washington Commanders. His wife Tanya, Co-owner and Co-CEO of the organization continues to represent the team at owner meetings. Today was a big day in NFL history. After multiple reports came out from ESPN detailing Snyder’s efforts to retain his ownership in the team included him hiring private investigators to dig up dirt on other owners and NFL executives including Commissioner Roger Goodell. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first NFL owner to publicly call for Snyder to sell the team today, while Goodell said he didn’t have a problem with Irsay’s call.

Dan Snyder sent a letter to owners today giving the same blanket denials he has given for all of the accusations against him in ESPN’s article.

Dan Snyder sent this letter to the other owners today: pic.twitter.com/TS7tliqKbN — John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2022

Dear

I hope that you and your family are doing well.

I would like to address a recent ESPN article that contains false and malicious statements about the Washington Commanders, our management team, and me and my family. It is particularly shameful for ESPN to diminish the very real accomplishments of our President Jason Wright, who ESPN alleges was placed at the Commanders by the League and has no power to make real changes. I know you know this to be false. Unfortunately, ESPN ignored our efforts to correct the many falsehoods in their article before its publication.

There is one allegation in the ESPN article that I feel is important to address immediately. The article cited unnamed sources who said: “they’ve been told that Snyder instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into other owners’ and Commissioner Goodell. That is patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously. I have never hired any private investigator to look into any owner or the Commissioner. I have never instructed or authorized my lawyers to hire any private investigator on my behalf for any such purpose. An I never would.

While we are all fierce competitors on the field, we are a part of this organization because we love football. our teams and our fans. Having the privilege to own a franchise in America’s sport is something I know none of us take for granted. Falsehoods and lies being spread about any of our organizations hurts our League, our players and out fans, and we simply can’t let that go unchallenged.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. If you have any questions, Tanya and I are always available to answer them, and we look forward to discussing these issues with you at the appropriate time.

Sincerely,

Dan Snyder