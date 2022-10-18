 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jim Irsay is the first NFL owner to call for Dan Snyder’s removal as an NFL owner

By Scott Jennings
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

NFL owners met today in New York to discuss league matters. Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, and the multiple investigations being conducted by the NFL, House committees, and state attorney generals was not on the official agenda. It was reported that Snyder’s ownership could be discussed in the privileged session for owners.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first NFL to go on record to say that Dan Snyder should be removed as an owner. The ESPN report that was published on Thursday reported that Roger Goodell had threatened owners with millions of dollars in fines if they spoke on the record about removing Snyder. We might be past the point of owners caring about fines when the league continuously has negative headlines related to Snyder, and the Washington market continues to shrink under Snyder’s ownership.

