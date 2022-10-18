Jim Irsay is the first NFL owner to call for Dan Snyder’s removal as an NFL owner

NFL owners met today in New York to discuss league matters. Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, and the multiple investigations being conducted by the NFL, House committees, and state attorney generals was not on the official agenda. It was reported that Snyder’s ownership could be discussed in the privileged session for owners.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first NFL to go on record to say that Dan Snyder should be removed as an owner. The ESPN report that was published on Thursday reported that Roger Goodell had threatened owners with millions of dollars in fines if they spoke on the record about removing Snyder. We might be past the point of owners caring about fines when the league continuously has negative headlines related to Snyder, and the Washington market continues to shrink under Snyder’s ownership.

And there it is… Jim Irsay says #Commanders owner Dan Snyder should be removed as owner #NFL … added he thinks they will get the votes eventually … but today though #SportsBiz pic.twitter.com/CElZHk8WIS — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) October 18, 2022

Colts owner Jim Irsay on Dan Snyder: “I believe there’s merit to remove him as owner of the Redskins.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 18, 2022

He says it’s the road owners need to go down, likely after the Mary Jo White investigation concludes. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) October 18, 2022

Irsay said he doesn’t care if Snyder might have dirt on other owners. “He can investigate me till the cows come home, it’s not going to back me off.” — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) October 18, 2022

UPDATE: The Washington Commanders respond