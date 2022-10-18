Commanders Reacts Survey: Week 7 - confidence, quarterbacks, wins (and Jim Irsay)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in regular email surveys.

Once again, we have 4 questions in today’s official survey; in the wake of Carson Wentz’s hand injury, two of the questions focus on the quarterback situation.

Speaking of Carson Wentz, however, we have a late and unofficial addition to the poll questions that, unlike the others, provides immediate feedback to the voters.

Poll Is Jim Irsay the hero Washington needed? Hell yeah!

But enough of that. Exorcising evil is never a quick or easy process.

In football polling (as opposed to owner-related sh...stuff), the questions are fairly self-explanatory today, so there’s not much in the way of preamble.

Please take the time to read and answer the four questions.

Results & discussion

We’ll publish results of the survey before Sunday’s Heinicke do-over game against the Packers.

Feel free to leave comments below, as I rely on them when I report the survey results.

THE QUESTIONS