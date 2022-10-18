 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Commanders Reacts Survey: Week 7 - confidence, quarterbacks, wins (and Jim Irsay)

Poll questions!!

By Bill-in-Bangkok
/ new
Washington Commanders Off-Season Workout Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in regular email surveys.

Once again, we have 4 questions in today’s official survey; in the wake of Carson Wentz’s hand injury, two of the questions focus on the quarterback situation.

Speaking of Carson Wentz, however, we have a late and unofficial addition to the poll questions that, unlike the others, provides immediate feedback to the voters.

Poll

Is Jim Irsay the hero Washington needed?

view results
  • 66%
    Hell yeah!
    (78 votes)
  • 33%
    ummm... no.
    (39 votes)
117 votes total Vote Now

But enough of that. Exorcising evil is never a quick or easy process.

In football polling (as opposed to owner-related sh...stuff), the questions are fairly self-explanatory today, so there’s not much in the way of preamble.

Please take the time to read and answer the four questions.

Results & discussion

We’ll publish results of the survey before Sunday’s Heinicke do-over game against the Packers.

Feel free to leave comments below, as I rely on them when I report the survey results.

THE QUESTIONS

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...