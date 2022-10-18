Commanders Reacts Survey: Week 7 - confidence, quarterbacks, wins (and Jim Irsay)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in regular email surveys.
Once again, we have 4 questions in today’s official survey; in the wake of Carson Wentz’s hand injury, two of the questions focus on the quarterback situation.
Speaking of Carson Wentz, however, we have a late and unofficial addition to the poll questions that, unlike the others, provides immediate feedback to the voters.
Poll
Is Jim Irsay the hero Washington needed?
-
66%
Hell yeah!
-
33%
ummm... no.
But enough of that. Exorcising evil is never a quick or easy process.
In football polling (as opposed to owner-related sh...stuff), the questions are fairly self-explanatory today, so there’s not much in the way of preamble.
Please take the time to read and answer the four questions.
Results & discussion
We’ll publish results of the survey before Sunday’s Heinicke do-over game against the Packers.
Feel free to leave comments below, as I rely on them when I report the survey results.
