Ron Rivera Presser: Taylor Heinicke gives us the best opportunity to be successful, Sam Howell is still learning

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders made it official by announcing that Taylor Heinicke will start on Sunday when they host the Green Bay Packers. Sam Howell was also announced as the backup. Rivera said that Heinicke gives the team the best chance to be successful, and the team rallies around him. When asked if there was any consideration given to going with Howell, he said the rookie QB is still learning. He’s on track, but they don’t want to throw him in there before he’s ready. Washington also added Jake Fromm to the practice squad today, and Rivera said he came from a good system in Buffalo,

Carson Wentz had successful surgery on his throwing hand yesterday, and will be staying in Los Angeles for a few days. The decision to put him on IR or not will come later in the week when they can reevaluate the situation. Wentz’s estimate timeline to return was 4-6 weeks, and his doctor reportedly gave him a 4 week timeline to return. If Washington places him on IR this week, he could return by Week 11 for a road game against the Houston Texans. The 6 week mark would have him return in Week 13 for a road game against the New York Giants before their Week 14 bye.

