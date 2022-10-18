Ron Rivera Presser: Taylor Heinicke gives us the best opportunity to be successful, Sam Howell is still learning

The Washington Commanders made it official by announcing that Taylor Heinicke will start on Sunday when they host the Green Bay Packers. Sam Howell was also announced as the backup. Rivera said that Heinicke gives the team the best chance to be successful, and the team rallies around him. When asked if there was any consideration given to going with Howell, he said the rookie QB is still learning. He’s on track, but they don’t want to throw him in there before he’s ready. Washington also added Jake Fromm to the practice squad today, and Rivera said he came from a good system in Buffalo,

Carson Wentz had successful surgery on his throwing hand yesterday, and will be staying in Los Angeles for a few days. The decision to put him on IR or not will come later in the week when they can reevaluate the situation. Wentz’s estimate timeline to return was 4-6 weeks, and his doctor reportedly gave him a 4 week timeline to return. If Washington places him on IR this week, he could return by Week 11 for a road game against the Houston Texans. The 6 week mark would have him return in Week 13 for a road game against the New York Giants before their Week 14 bye.

Ron Rivera

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/auP69kYrMe — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 18, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Ron Rivera said Carson Wentz had hand surgery Monday and will be in Los Angeles for the next couple days. The team will re-evaluate his timeline at the end of the week. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 18, 2022

Ron Rivera said a decision to put Carson Wentz on IR wont come until later in the week. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 18, 2022

Taylor Heinicke:

Ron Rivera explains why the Commanders rally around Taylor Heinicke. pic.twitter.com/SJ34rEqiHo — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 18, 2022

Taylor Heinicke will start at QB this Sunday vs. Green Bay#GBvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/U2y96DQu8v — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 18, 2022

Rivera praised Heinicke's ability to run the ball in his role as the starter. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 18, 2022

Sam Howell:

Rookie Sam Howell will back-up Taylor Heinicke on Sunday — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 18, 2022

Rivera says going with rookie QB Sam Howell was not a consideration:

"The focus is Taylor, it's still early in the year...Dont want to put Sam in a situation like that this early in his career...Sam is still learning" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 18, 2022

Ron Rivera on QB Sam Howell: “We think he’s on track, but Taylor right now gives us the best opportunity to be successful.” — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 18, 2022

Not at practice today, but Ron Rivera confirmed Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday. Sam Howell is on the "right track," but Rivera still mentioned it's early in the season and they didn't want to throw Howell into a situation like that. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 18, 2022

William Jackson III:

Asked Ron Rivera about William Jackson. Said he does not anticipate the CB facing Green Bay. While Rivera added that Jackson is working with trainers on his hurt back, the coach refused to say if the CB would play if healthy. Also chose not to address the trade-request report. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 18, 2022

Brian Robinson Jr.:

Rivera said Brian Robinson has come along very well. The past week was a good dose for him, he said, and the second half vs. Bears gave the team a look at what the duo of him and Antonio Gibson can look like — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 18, 2022

Injured players returning:

Rivera said TE Logan Thomas, OT Sam Cosmi and WR Jahan Dotson were "worked hard" by trainers today with the idea of seeing what kind of load they can handle and how they respond. Not sure yet about practice Wed for them; depends on how feel later today/in the morning. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2022

Sam Howell

Preparing to be a starter:

New QB2 Sam Howell says he's been preparing weekly as if he would start even while inactive, and that approach is even more necessary since he's one snap away from playing.



Believes he's improved most with his footwork since joining the team. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 18, 2022

William Jackson III

Trade rumors:

CB William Jackson III denied he wants to be traded and said he doesn’t know where the NFL Network report that he did came from.



Jackson said he’s continuing to rehab from his back injury and hopes to return soon. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 18, 2022

Adjusting to the system:

William Jackson III: "It's been adversity, for sure. But that's part of the game. I was asked to do different things, you know, so I'm just trying to get accustomed with the zone thing, still getting that together, but it's coming together slowly and surely." — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 18, 2022

Cameron Cheeseman

