Washington Roster Moves: QB Jake Fromm will be added to the practice squad

Update: Washington released DT Donovan Jeter to make room for Jake Fromm on the practice squad

The Washington Commanders are reportedly signing QB Jake Fromm to their practice squad. Carson Wentz had successful surgery on his fractured ring finger on his throwing hand yesterday, and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. That moves the other QBs on the roster up the depth chart. Last year’s starter Taylor Heinicke gets the call again to replace Washington’s Week 1 starter. Fifth round rookie Sam Howell will be active for the first time this season and serve as Heinicke’s backup.

Jake Fromm should be familiar to Washington fans, he was the QB for their Week 18 game against the New York Giants. He did not have a good day, and the Joe “Clown show” Judge-led Giants were obviously tanking. Fromm finished the day 15-31 with 103 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INTs. He also had 5 carries for 53 yards with 1 fumble lost.

Fromm was a 5th round pick from Georgia taken in the 5th round by the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He spent one year there, before heading to the practice squad last year. The Giants signed him at the end of November after starter Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 12 against the Eagles.

In other roster-ish news, the Commanders tried out 6 players yesterday, but didn’t sign any of them.