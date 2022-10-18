All aTwitter: 18 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Commanders tried out 6 players today, per the wire: pic.twitter.com/h5dAjz08s5— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 17, 2022
October 17, 2022
Carson Wentz will miss at least Sunday’s game against Green Bay, but the team has not yet decided if it’ll place him IR, per source. If he does go on IR, he has to miss at least 4 games before returning to practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 17, 2022
So, for now, it’s Heinicke time.
If Wentz does indeed go on IR...he's out at least 4 weeks.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 17, 2022
It appears it's Taylor Heinicke time again.
Commanders fans, you wanted him and now you're gonna get 'em. https://t.co/sPDU75OlcR
Taylor Heinicke's mobility could definitely help.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 17, 2022
But to "open up the playbook" is what the Commanders said Carson would do for them.https://t.co/FoXwsX3PHs pic.twitter.com/0pbN00yjz3
Turns out the playbook doesn't really get any better when you open it up.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 18, 2022
Here's how each team's passing game has improved/declined through 6 weeks in 2022 vs. the first 6 weeks of 2021.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 17, 2022
Only 11 teams have improved. The Jets have gained the most ground, the Rams have dropped the most. pic.twitter.com/QyMLQpL7KV
Taylor Heinicke will have a full complement of offensive weapons. We lost McKissic for the last several games of the season which was a blow last year. We had no Dotson, Thomas, Turner, or Robinson. I'm curious as to how this will look.— Disco (@discoque5) October 17, 2022
Jay Gruden actually made a great point on Grant and Danny when asked when do you go to Sam Howell. He said, "you only go to Howell right away if he's done enough in the pre-season or in practice when the guys on the team say believe in him".— Disco (@discoque5) October 17, 2022
This was interesting....https://t.co/dmwsi6zjiR— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 17, 2022
Carson Wentz has a bigger arm and can make throws Taylor Heinicke can't.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 18, 2022
But the fact that Heinicke's about to start and it seems like nobody expects a dramatic drop-off in QB play is a major issue. #Commanders traded two 3s & spent $28M. There should be a big gap between them.
Does Carson Wentz have more overall upside than Taylor Heinicke has? Yes. But could it be that Heinicke ends up being a better QB for the #Commanders this season given the offensive line, his mobility & his mastery of Scott Turner’s offense? Yes. pic.twitter.com/AOUfhV0o38— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 17, 2022
Will be curious to see what kind of spark Heinicke can provide. The mobility will def help. Knows the O well so the timing should be good. Has his limitations, of course. But can help. (Also: there is a gap between he and Howell so don’t go there).— John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2022
Can’t use the entire field the way they hoped to with Wentz. Arm strength not the same. But a huge key will be third downs. Have been putrid. Maybe the legs can pick up a couple if nothing else.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 18, 2022
Here's Taylor Heinicke's 38-yard run against GB last year. Carson Wentz has 79 yards on the ground all season pic.twitter.com/SGKxdULM6n— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 17, 2022
I forget who tweeted me, but they asked me would Ron look bad for going to get Wentz if Heinicke plays well. Well, this is why they went and got another QB. No disrespect to Heinicke but you couldn't have your #1 WR subjected to this. https://t.co/41ykxLEm4u— Disco (@discoque5) October 17, 2022
Here’s noodle arm Taylor throwing some of the worst ints. https://t.co/n6itR7tCpE— Pissed off Redskins fan 1979 (@KDOT2136) October 17, 2022
"Noodle arm" Taylor Heinicke with the laser to Cam Sims in the back of the endzone. #httc pic.twitter.com/yBvOLZHJo7— EightiesJunkie (@balser77) October 17, 2022
With Heinicke set to take over for Wentz, this will be the 19th QB change for Washington since Kirk Cousins.#HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) October 17, 2022
Are you okay if Thursday was Carson Wentz’s last snap as a member of the Commanders?— (@AwaddRadio) October 17, 2022
Washington handled the trips side well between Wildgoose and BSJ, but looking at McCain and Fuller, they aren't on the same page on how to handle crossers near the MOF. Kendall tries to pass off, McCain sticks on Kmet, Pettis left uncovered. Big play was avoided. pic.twitter.com/eJo2tjUghd— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 17, 2022
RGIII tells @JunksRadio he'd entertain a return to Washington in part because he'd get the chance to mentor Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/m6Yy1o3vTq— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 17, 2022
I get so annoyed every time DeAndre Carter has a good return for the Chargers. Commanders had an elite returner and opted for Dax Milne. Carter’s contract with LA is $1.135 million! Infuriating.— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) October 18, 2022
How about Dustin Hopkins out here getting a three minute post-game interview on ESPN after kicking the game-winner on MNF. pic.twitter.com/teM6eYEnMx— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 18, 2022
Just remembering back to last year when Dustin Hopkins - in his seventh season in DC - was released despite making 12 of 14 field goals so that the #Commanders could sign Chris Blewitt.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 18, 2022
Blewitt went 2-for-5 in the next two games and the club had to go kicker shopping again.
Struggles continued tonight for Russell Wilson after a tremendous first quarter. pic.twitter.com/q0CBXbV89q— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2022
#Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett says QB Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury tonight.— Clayton Holloway (@HollowayNFLN) October 18, 2022
Uh. This is bad. Very bad. The most bad…in a literal sense. https://t.co/S90NJCDKbG— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) October 18, 2022
NEW: The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine has nearly completed its investigation of the Commanders and Daniel Snyder and plans to take further action in the case, source says, from @NickiJhabvala, @lizclarketweet and me.... https://t.co/wPYpzBRwtw— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 17, 2022
So Snyder has one firm represent him, and one firm send out PIs and dig up dirt. That way one can say, “we’ve done no such thing.”— Marshall (@EstCommand) October 18, 2022
You know who doesn’t have to do shit like that? People who aren’t scum.
NEW: Jane Doe" Accuses Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Of Sexually Assaulting Her In Front of Cowboys Players, Pushes For A Trial https://t.co/jsKDEKGA1Q— Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 17, 2022
Oh this is not good..Didn't see this tonight. #Caps https://t.co/qeJSTWcflK— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 18, 2022
I’m ready to throw hands pic.twitter.com/Y4RLb3WlOB— General Ron Landry (@chuckg716) October 17, 2022
After eating a goat the python decided to take a nap inside an international school bus and was subsequently stuck in the engine pic.twitter.com/hEvSQ28fPQ— Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) October 17, 2022
