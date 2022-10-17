Carson Wentz could miss 4-6 weeks, possibly go to IR with broken finger; Taylor Heinicke expected to start at QB

UPDATE: Wentz will have surgery later today.

Carson Wentz is set for surgery to repair his fractured finger later today, sources say. https://t.co/UFvPHzvKoI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

UPDATE: Wentz meets with the hand specialist this afternoon.

#Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s visit with the hand specialist in Los Angeles, CA is “later this afternoon,” per league sources. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 17, 2022

Carson Wentz suffered a broken ring finger on his throwing hind during the Washington Commanders 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. He flew to Los Angeles to visit a hand surgeon. There were reports that Wentz could miss 6 weeks due to the injury. The team confirm to JP Finlay that Taylor Heinicke would take over the starting job if Wentz would miss time.

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network are reporting that Wentz is facing a recovery time of 4-6 weeks and that injured reserve is a consideration. He’s still in LA, and as of now has not had surgery on his fractured finger. Expect Taylor Heinicke to be Washington’s starter for at least the next 4 games if this report is accurate.