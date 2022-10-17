 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carson Wentz could miss 4-6 weeks, possibly go to IR with broken finger; Taylor Heinicke expected to start at QB

Heinicke Time!

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

UPDATE: Wentz will have surgery later today.

UPDATE: Wentz meets with the hand specialist this afternoon.

Carson Wentz suffered a broken ring finger on his throwing hind during the Washington Commanders 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. He flew to Los Angeles to visit a hand surgeon. There were reports that Wentz could miss 6 weeks due to the injury. The team confirm to JP Finlay that Taylor Heinicke would take over the starting job if Wentz would miss time.

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network are reporting that Wentz is facing a recovery time of 4-6 weeks and that injured reserve is a consideration. He’s still in LA, and as of now has not had surgery on his fractured finger. Expect Taylor Heinicke to be Washington’s starter for at least the next 4 games if this report is accurate.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...