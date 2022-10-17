NFL 2022 Week 6: ‘Monday Night Football’ Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers picks

Week 6 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders ended their 4-game losing streak with a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. The New York Giants defeated the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 5-1. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys to stay undefeated at 6-0, while the Cowboys drop to 4-2. The Beast is back?

Tonight’s game is an AFC West matchup between the the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a huge game for the division, especially after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills yesterday. The Chargers can move to 4-2, tied with the Chiefs, with a win, and the Broncos can stay in the hunt. The betting line seems low at 4 for the Chargers, especially with how anemic the Broncos offense has been.

Who: Denver Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

When: October 17, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Chargers -4, 46 O/U

Prediction: Chargers 24 - Broncos 17

