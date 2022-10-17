All aTwitter: 17 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Giants are real, Eagles are Real, Dallas is real.



I’m in hell. Pure hell — General Ron Landry (@chuckg716) October 16, 2022

These teams are in an arms race. Then there’s whatever we’re doing. — Marshall (@EstCommand) October 16, 2022

“That’s game… F you”

Nick Sirianni was made for Philly pic.twitter.com/XyFw5fm7Lt — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) October 17, 2022

Dak Prescott on whether he’ll be back this coming week for the #Cowboys against the #Lions: “Yeah, sure, that’s my plan.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2022

Where things stand now that the afternoon games have ended #HTTC pic.twitter.com/x3rgexf69O — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) October 17, 2022

NFL TEAM TIERS



THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS HAVE A TOP 30 DEFENSE pic.twitter.com/EKLwR6gxn2 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 16, 2022

Quinnen Williams is destroying the Packers LG. Allen and Payne should eat next week. — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 16, 2022

It’s Sunday, and I see Commanders fans ALREADY talking about beating Green Bay. Did Thursday night escape your memory already? — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) October 16, 2022

Every time I see this I laugh! pic.twitter.com/FP8AwOBy3I — Tony Tas Lucas (@tonytaslucas) October 16, 2022

All the Heinicke fans when they hear Wentz is out for a few weeks. https://t.co/sP3FZxIrrd — E.O.Anderson (@Sleazy1DB) October 15, 2022

The Giants have a new coach, have dealt with injuries and subpar play at WR, were considered the worst in the NFC East entering the season. And everyone keeps waiting for them to fade. They’re about to be 5-1. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 16, 2022

Brian Daboll fixed the Giants before we even sniffed a winning record...what a disaster. — The Commandalorian (@CWellion) October 16, 2022

The Chiefs traded two 1's and a 3rd to move up to get Mahommes. The Bills trade two players and six draft picks to get in a position to draft Allen.



And nobody cares. — Disco (@discoque5) October 16, 2022

Tom Brady skipped training camp, takes every Wednesday off, stayed out late this past Friday in New York City to party, and flew to Pittsburgh without his teammates before today’s game, yet he has the audacity to chastise his offensive line on national television. What a loser. — NFL Data Analyst | Harrison P. Kent IV (@harrisonpkent) October 16, 2022

Mike Florio says “no doubt” that NFL owners will discuss Dan Snyder’s status as Commanders owner this week during meetings pic.twitter.com/nPTkIXBIQF — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 17, 2022

Good morning:☀️



-Al Michaels said Snyder should sell

-Randy Mueller thinks Snyder will sell

-Don Van Natta said none of the owners they spoke with for the ESPN story would vote ‘yes’ to keep Snyder

-Mary Jo White spoke with the woman who settle for $1.6M#ReleasetheReport — Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) October 16, 2022

“In 1998 the season before Snyder took over, the Washington market ranked 5th (23.9 rating) in local NFL TV viewership. Last season, Washington averaged a 16.4 rating for NFL games, a 30% drop since 1998 when NFL regular-season viewership climbed about 6%” https://t.co/UiIyKaFCmH — Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) October 17, 2022

The Dolphins record has really ping ponged this season



Weeks 1-3 3-0

Weeks 4-6 0-3 pic.twitter.com/Ugrw1oyjCF — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 16, 2022

I don’t like this hashtag. https://t.co/UQcHyZZdwq — John Keim (@john_keim) October 17, 2022

Amazing work for something that we watch in seconds pic.twitter.com/uoGF4kQEOs — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) October 16, 2022

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: