Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Commanders find some rushing success, don’t want to get carried away - The Washington Post

Brian Robinson's return provides another option to running game.

Angry Ron Rivera means hope for Commanders turnaround

Commanders coach Ron Rivera has been unusually cursing this week, but his postgame remarks after beating the Bears showed ‘Riverboat Ron’ is once more the volatile coach from his Carolina days when film room reviews were R-rated.

Two encouraging parts of the Commanders' largely discouraging win in Chicago - NBC Sports Washington

Pete Hailey lays out two aspects of the Commanders' win in Chicago that were, get this, actually promising.

Carson Wentz could be out six weeks with fractured finger

According to Grant Paulsen of Grant and Danny, Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz could miss up to six weeks due to a fractured finger suffered on Thursday.

Commanders defense stands strong for full game in Bears win - NBC Sports Washington

It wasn't the prettiest game for the Commanders' offense, but the team's defense did enough to keep Washington in it. Holding the Chicago Bears to just seven points got Washington the victory.

Dan Snyder fight to hang on to team detailed in new report - Washington Times

"The NFL," Snyder reportedly told an associate, "is a mafia." No, Skipper Dan. The NFL is not a "mafia." If it were a mafia, the Washington Commanders owner would be in a hole in the Nevada desert by now. Or a New Jersey landfill.

Ron Rivera vents after Commanders beat Bears, calling Wentz report ‘bulls—‘ - The Athletic

After a short week that felt more like a year, Rivera's team eked out a win. Then he let loose with a passionate rant at the podium.

Carson Wentz to see specialist for finger injury sustained in Chicago game - NBC Sports Washington

Carson Wentz injured his finger in Thursday's win over Bears, meaning backup QB Taylor Heinicke could start for foreseeable future.

Commanders-Bears Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

Weeks Five and Six: Commanders Rookie Report

Can the Commander's rookie players continue to find success? Or will they begin to decline as the season goes on?