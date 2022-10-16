Commanders Vs. Bears - Studs and Duds

Watching this game was one big DUD! I bet the Amazon ratings for this one were through the roof!

In a much needed win for this beleaguered football team, the Commanders are now back in the W column for the first time since week one. If not for a recovered fumble on a punt midway through the fourth quarter, I don’t know if Washington walks out of this one with a victory...but such is the way the NFL works.

Below are my Studs and Duds of the game, followed by some Notes.

Studs:

Montez Sweat - Sweat has been virtually unblockable over the past two games. Against the Bears, he recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, four QB hits, six pressures and one pass defended.

Jonathan Allen - Allen recorded four tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hit, two pressures and a forced fumble. He continues his tremendous season.

Commanders Goal Line Defense - Del Rio’s unit stepped up big down by the goal line - TWICE! The fourth and goal stop early in the second quarter was big, but the ball that was bobbled, then caught just short of the endzone to seal the victory for Washington (coverage by St-Juste), was even bigger (or maybe I should say the failure to secure the ball at the goal line). Credit goes to the D for stepping up!

Duds:

Curtis Samuel - Samuel dropped two passes on the evening, none bigger than the would-be touchdown he let slip through his hands before the end of the half.

Scott Turner - This offense Thursday night was like watching milk spoil. Furthermore, not getting Antonio Gibson the ball until the second half of the game was gross neglect. Gibson is a weapon on the field and his lack of use is squarely on Turner. I was giving Scott a pass the past few weeks because of how poor the offensive line was preforming; however I now regret calling him a “mastermind”.

- The offensive line played a LOT better. I thought Lucas looked very well at right tackle (a position we have seen him struggle at in the past), and much better in pass protection than Cosmi did. In a SHOCKING turn of events, Andrew Norwell didn’t completely embarrass himself Thursday night. Actually, I thought the out-of-shape veteran played pretty well. It must have been that film session last Monday morning that completely embarrassed him in front of his coaches and teammates. Thankfully we have Tyler Larsen back, because I couldn’t take another low snap from Nick Martin.

- I was very happy to see Brian Robinson record his first NFL touchdown. He didn’t run great (leaving a few yards on the field), but he run tough.

- I’m not giving Antonio Gibson stud status, but I thought he looked better running the ball than Brian Robinson - and shame on the coaches for not getting him more involve early.

- Carson Wentz didn’t do anything outstanding in this game while playing with a broken finger on his throwing hand, however he did throw an outstanding block on Bears linebacker Roquan Smith that flattened the Pro Bowl linebacker. This is the second week in a row Wentz has shown his blocking prowess.

- After a very rough showing in his debut with the Commanders, Rachad Wildgoose has looked pretty good the last two weeks. He was second on the team with seven tackles (all solo) and showed well in coverage.

- Both Jamin Davis and Cole Holcomb missed tackles that led to big gains by the Bears. Davis’ was particularly bad, as it led to the 62 yard run by Khalil Herbert. Holcomb continues to stuff the stat sheet, but the impact plays from both linebackers are missing.

- Cole Turner looked good in his limited action, catching two targets for 23 yards - one on a nice seam route. I’m not sure why we failed to use him most of the game, however.